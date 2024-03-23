Kerala veterinary student death: Anti-ragging squad’s report describes 8-month ragging

The final report submitted by the anti-ragging squad regarding the death of Sidharthan JS, a second-year veterinary student at the Pookode College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala, reveals that he was subjected to ragging for eight months by students including Student Federation of India (SFI) leaders.

As per media reports, the anti-ragging squad found that upon joining the hostel, Sidharthan was instructed to report twice every day to the room of Arun, who is the college union president and SFI unit committee member. Sidharthan was stripped naked and subjected to violence several times in that room. The report will be submitted to the vice-chancellor after a legal opinion is sought.

Sidharthan was found dead in a men’s hostel washroom on the college campus on the afternoon of February 18. Though the police had initially considered Sidharthan’s death a case of suicide, the post-mortem report and further investigations revealed that he was viciously assaulted by his college mates.