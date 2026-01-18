Kerala man dies by suicide after video alleging misbehaviour on bus, woman stands by allegation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 42-year-old man named U Deepak died by suicide in Kerala on Sunday, January 18, sparking outrage. His death occurred days after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman inside a bus. The woman posted a video on social media, which went viral.

In the video, Deepak‘s elbow is seen to brush against the woman’s body, inside the crowded bus. While the woman, named Shimjitha, alleges that it was harassment, several viewers said that it was a natural hand movement owing to the crowd in the bus.

Deepak’s death has sparked outrage, with several people criticising Shimjitha, saying she made an exaggerated claim of sexual harassment based on what seemed like an accidental bodily contact.

Deepak was a native of Kozhikode and worked at a textile firm. On January 16, he was travelling to Kannur for work, according to his family. Shimjitha, whose social media profile says she is a consultant psychologist and a commerce lecturer, was travelling on the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation same bus.

Woman says it was intentional

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Deepak was initially seen standing next to her at a distance. Later in the video, she filmed herself while Deepak was getting down from the bus, and his elbow appeared to have grazed her chest.

Shimjitha said that this wasn’t an accident or a misunderstanding, but a “sexual boundary violation”.

Responding to several people's comments about the touch being accidental, she told Asianet News that she started shooting the video only after she observed another woman being made uncomfortable by Deepak in the bus.

“I started taking a selfie video and he saw me doing it. At the bus stand, when the bus became less crowded, I switched on the video again and he intentionally grazed me,” she said. She insisted that her allegations were true. “I did not expect he would die by suicide,” she said.

Deepak was found dead in his room on the morning of Sunday, January 18. Deepak’s relatives and friends alleged that he was in severe mental distress since the video was widely circulated.

"That video hurt him. I want to say to people who post such videos online, don't play with anyone's life. Don't post or share such things without knowing the truth," one person close to Deepak told the media.

Men‘s rights activists express anger

Deepak’s death has prompted men’s rights activists and others to express their anger towards Shimjitha.

Men's rights activist and TV commentator Rahul Easwar in a video demanded that the police must take action against Shimjitha.

"Deepak was the sole bread winner of his family. We will help his family in whatever way we can. To ensure that tomorrow a woman does not create content out of any of us and falsely accuse of sexual harassment, we must fight today," he said.

Rahul Easwar along with many men's rights activist groups has been demanding a men's rights commission to address issues faced by men, including false sexual assault cases by women.