Kerala NGO survey finds anxiety, hunger, hyperactivity rife among coastal schoolkids

In her three years of visiting schoolchildren in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, one of the most upsetting encounters for Sneha was meeting Class 7 students who could not spell their own names. One boy had to fetch another with the same name because he could not pronounce the letters “sh”, she recalls, and no one had taken enough notice to find out if it stemmed from a learning disability.

Sneha, a social worker with the non-governmental organisation Kanal, has been coordinating a project called Changathi (friend), which works with financially disadvantaged students in coastal areas. Project Changathi is now in its third year, attempting interventions that improve the mental and physical wellbeing of children in aided schools, along with their educational prospects.

There has been some level of improvement, but there is a long way to go, Sneha says. “Students who had earlier scored below five in every subject now get 10 to 20 marks more. The progress is slow but any improvement is a good sign. You have to take into account that these were children who could hardly spell their names or do the basic additions,” Sneha says.

The reasons they do not fare well are many, with a lack of interest in their education being the most disconcerting. “They ask us what is the point in studying, they are anyway meant to go to the sea to make a living like their parents who are fisherfolk. It is difficult convincing them that they could have other options if they do well at school,” Sneha says.

A survey conducted by Kanal this year to assess the students’ health found that many children have irregular meals, low water intake, mild to severe anxiety and stress, high levels of hyperactivity, and emotional and behavioural problems. Kanal conducted clinical evaluations and a medical camp, and used bio-questionnaires and food checklists to collect information from the students. They used tools such as PAAS (Pre-Adolescent Adjustment Scale), DASS (Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale), SDQ (Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire), and IAT (Internet Addiction Test).