How a Kerala NGO is addressing anaemia, substance abuse among kids in coastal areas

Last year's study of the Changathi project showed that irregular food consumption is very common, with around 18% of the children skipping at least one meal a day. About 75% of the children had vitamin deficiencies, 73% were anaemic and 61% had insomnia. This year, after including one more school in the project, another study revealed that 50% of the girls and 38% of the boys were anaemic, while 75% of the children were skipping at least one meal.

Sneha, one of the social workers that TNM accompanied for the house visits, speaks about other problems like the substance abuse that is prevalent in the area, even among children as young as 12 years old. “During my last visit, one of the boys pointed to a spot and casually told me that that is where they smoke their vapes. It did not occur to him that it was not something he should divulge,” she says.

Substance, learning difficulties, nutrition

Anson explains the Say No campaign that they have begun to control the use of drugs among kids. “But it is not enough that we tell the kids not to use, that need not be effective. What we are trying to do is break the chain of drug supply. Where do these kids get it from – mostly from older boys in the neighbourhood, and where do they get it from? We try to identify this link and cut it. Sometimes it comes in really small sachets called Kool, filled with pan masala,” Anson says, adding that they work in tandem with the school and government authorities.