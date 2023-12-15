Kerala man acquitted of child murder, court finds cops didn't even collect fingerprints

The story of chocolates is false

The prosecution had produced the statements of the biological parents and shopkeepers who sold chocolates to Arjun. The biological parents had deposed before the court that Arjun came to their house around six to eight months before the incident with chocolates and “became very upset” upon seeing them inside the house. Observing that the investigating officer (IO) did not prove the father’s statement and that his statements had “inconsistent versions as to whether he had seen the accused giving chocolates to the victim,” the court said that the evidence was not reliable.

Secondly, the shopkeepers’ statement that Arjun had been purchasing chocolates and cakes for three years from their shop was also disregarded stating that the prosecution did not have any evidence to prove that Arjun gave the chocolates he purchased on June 30, 2021, to the child. The court also added that the IO did not conduct any investigation about the chocolates, and the accused did not disclose what he did with the chocolates during questioning. “So I find that the story of the prosecution regarding giving chocolates to the victim by the accused on June 30, 2021, is false,” Judge Manju noted.

Accused’s statement did not lead to discovery of new facts

The court noted that Arjun’s statements to the police did not lead to the discovery of any incriminating facts or new facts admissible under section 27 (how much information received from the accused may be proved) of the Evidence Act. The judge was referring to Arjun’s statement that he jumped out of a window after committing the offence.

However, the court accepted the clothes discovered by the police as evidence.

Further, noting that there was a discrepancy in the IO’s statement regarding whether the window was opened or closed, the court pulled up the prosecution for not explaining the discrepancy which was a “crucial factor in deciding the credibility of the prosecution case” and ruled that the prosecution’s case lost its ‘genuineness’ at this point.

Lack of scientific evidence

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report showed that the nail clippings of the child and the cellophane pressings of her right palm had fibres similar to those present in Arjun’s trouser; the cellophane pressings of her left palm contained fibres similar to that of Arjun's underwear; and fibres similar to the shawl or rope in which the child was hanging were not found in her palm. No semen or sperm were found in the swabs collected from the child. The DNA profiling revealed that not enough sperm sample was found in the bedsheet used by Arjun to do the test. However, the pubic hair found on the bedsheet was found to be that of Arjun.

The court observed that the bedsheet was not taken into evidence on the day of the incident but on July 3, 2021; and it was kept in an unsealed condition by the IO till July 7, 2021. “It is the bounden duty of the prosecution to rule out all probabilities of tampering with the evidence and that was not done by the prosecution in this case,” the court said and ruled that the FSL report that showed similar hair strands and fibres were of no consequence in proving the guilt of the accused.

Police did not follow rules in collecting digital evidence

A senior civil police officer attached to the Idukki cyber police station had deposed that he examined the phone of the accused on July 5, 2021, and found links to porn sites, including child porn websites sent to Arjun via Telegram. He had also found two photographs of the girl in a hidden folder that was password-protected. The police officer added that the phone was not in a sealed condition when it was given to him. Following his examination, it was sealed and sent to the cyber forensic division of FSL.

According to the FSL report, there were three photos of Arjun and the girl, and several pornographic images and videos. There were as many as 19 images of the girl that were taken on his phone during different periods between 2017 and 2021. The report also found that the file path of pornographic content showed that Arjun viewed the videos.

Citing a Kerala High Court judgement on steps to be followed by police officers when collecting a mobile phone that might have been used for a crime, Judge Manju said that none of it was followed, including sealing the device to avoid tampering with evidence. Further, the court also ruled that the girl’s photos in his phone could not be viewed with suspicion as they were neighbours and close to each other.

Though the prosecution had argued that the presence of pornographic content along with the photos was proof of the crime, the court refuted this by saying that it could not be considered evidence in the absence of proof of his guilt. “Moreover, there is no evidence to show that the accused had browsed or downloaded child pornographic material to make out any offence u/s 67B of the Information Technology Act,” the court said. Section 67B pertains to punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc, in electronic form.

Conduct of Arjun not enough to find him guilty

The prosecution had contended that though there might be an absence of scientific evidence, the “previous and subsequent conduct” of Arjun was relevant as circumstantial evidence to prove his guilt. The prosecution listed several statements made by Arjun at different points after the child’s body was found as proof of his guilt, including his multiple questions about how a case can be registered as the child “died by suicide.” However, the court ruled that Arjun’s conduct by itself could not be used as a ground to find him guilty.