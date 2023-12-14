Kerala man acquitted in rape and murder of a child, her family breaks down in court

Arjun was 22 years old then, a local Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and he was arrested by the police on July 6, 2021.

Advocate Adityan, who appeared for the accused, alleged before the media after the judgement that the Kerala police cooked up incriminating evidence against his client. “What evidence did the police have? That he was a DYFI worker? Was that the evidence? This was the police's main catchword. They had no scientific evidence either. Where is the real culprit? We are asking for a re-investigation,” he said. Adityan further claimed that Arjun was from an economically backward family and that the crime was fixed on him by planting fake witnesses.

It is to be noted that when news of the child’s death broke out in 2021, it was reported that the child’s autopsy confirmed sexual assault and that the hair strand found on her body belonged to Arjun. It was also reported that in his initial statement, Arjun said that he had last seen the deceased child two days before her death, while the deposition of the child’s relative revealed that he was cutting up a jackfruit for the children in the vicinity, on the day of the incident, when the child was also present.

Upon hearing the verdict, the child's mother and grandmother broke down in court, repeating that Arjun is not innocent. “We won't leave him alone. I had a baby after 14 years of marriage. He paid lakhs to get acquitted and the system played us. My husband will somehow go to jail and kill him,” the child’s desperate mother said. She further said that it is a reality that her child has died, but it is unacceptable that she died without justice.