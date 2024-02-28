Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to cancel Dileep’s bail in actor assault case

A single judge bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, February 28, rejected the Crime Branch’s plea to cancel actor Dileep’s bail in the 2017 sexual assault case of a female actor. The Ernakulam District and Sessions court had earlier rejected the State’s plea to cancel the bail, following which the State approached the High Court.

Rejecting the State’s plea, HC Judge Sophy Thomas noted that since all prosecution witnesses have been examined, there is no requirement to cancel the accused’s bail anticipating that he could influence them. “The trial court has made some observations and findings in their order which may tend to appear that the learned judges made up their mind as to the destruction of evidence and influencing, threatening the witnesses etc. alleged by prosecution,” she noted in her order, reports LiveLaw.

The plea to cancel the bail was made after allegations surfaced that while out on bail, Dileep tried to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses in the case. He was arrested and imprisoned for nearly three months in 2017 after the police listed him as the eighth accused in the charge sheet. The survivor was sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi, in February 2017. The perpetrators also recorded visuals of the assault, which were handed over to the court upon the arrest of the main accused, Pulsar Suni.