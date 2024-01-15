Kerala HC directs officials to verify validity of queerphobic org’s registration

The Kerala High Court has directed the Inspector General of Registration to look into the validity of the registration of a non-governmental organisation called the Youth Enrichment Society (YES) Kerala, which has been accused of making derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community with the “nefarious intent to tarnish and cause them harm.” Justice Devan Ramachandran was passing the judgement on a petition filed by a group of LGBTQIA+ individuals and activists, who sought action against the organisation for “spearheading and spreading hate speech” against the LGBTQIA+ community under the guise of being a scientific and literary society.

During the hearing, government pleader Sunil Kumar Kuriakose submitted that two cases have been registered against YES Kerala in Malappuram — one of them charge-sheeted and listed for hearing before the Malappuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, while the other one is under investigation. He added that a decision regarding the action to be taken against YES Kerala shall be taken only after the investigation is completed.