Kerala HC calls cyber attacks on LGBTQIA+ persons a “serious issue”, orders govt action

The Kerala High Court on Friday, December 1, took strong exception towards the cyberbullying inflicted upon LGBTQIA+ persons in the state. Terming it a “very serious issue”, the court also said the authorities involved should take notice of the issue and take necessary action, and not doing so would lead to ‘certain sections’ of people being subjected to “great prejudice”. A single judge bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a plea filed by LGBTQIA+ individuals and activists, including members of the Kerala-based NGO Dhisha, seeking action against a registered society named Youth Enrichment Society (YES) Kerala.

Justice Ramachandran reiterated the fact that every citizen has the right to live, which is equal and less to no other. “These rights are constitutionally provided and protected and cannot be attenuated or suppressed by any person who may have propagandist ideas or deleterious philosophies to follow,” he said.

The judge said the authorities should take action against the perpetrators in the issue so as to uphold accountability. “Cyberspace is no longer a myth, it is a reality. It is one where reputations of persons are easily attacked and deracinated and the perpetrators believe that they can do so without any accountability,” said the judge.