In Kerala, LGBTQIA+ persons are facing an organised hate campaign

Trigger warning: Homophobia, queerphobia

On the eve of the 12th Kerala Queer Pride March in Malappuram, activists Dinu Veyil, Gargi H, and a few others were coming out of their hotel room at the Manorama Round to have tea, when they spotted a group of people erecting anti-LGBTQIA+ banners on the premises. The images and writings were hateful — one of them alleging that queer persons were “sexualising children,” while another claimed the “mazhavil (rainbow) mafia” was “forcing our daughters and sisters” to undergo painful surgeries. Yet another directly targeted a trans couple who recently gave birth to a biological child in Kerala, alongside the question: “A man who gives birth?” The hoardings were just a part of a hate campaign unleashed over the past few months against Kerala’s LGBTQIA+ community by a group that calls itself ‘anti-woke’ — a coordinated attack that has pushed several queer persons into severe psychological distress.