Kerala CPI(M) leaders V Kunhikrishnan & TK Govindan rebel, may contest as independents

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Kerala’s Kannur is witnessing an unusual political churn ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with two prominent Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders — V Kunhikrishnan and TK Govindan — announcing that they will contest as independent candidates against official CPI(M) nominees in their respective constituencies.

The twin rebellions, both centred in Kannur district, have become a rare show of dissent within a party known for its organisational discipline, particularly in one of its strongest bastions. Notably, both leaders have positioned their campaigns as corrective interventions rather than ideological departures.

Kunhikrishnan, a former CPI(M) Kannur district committee member who was expelled earlier this year, announced on Monday, March 16 that he would contest from the Payyannur constituency against sitting MLA TI Madhusoodanan, the party’s candidate.

Kunhikrishnan was expelled from the party in January after he publicly raised allegations of financial irregularities in the collection and utilisation of funds, including those linked to a martyr’s fund. The CPI(M) had rejected the allegations as baseless and accused him of acting against party interests. Kunhikrishnan later released a book elaborating on the claims, alleging that irregularities in party-related funds in Payyannur amounted to around Rs 91 lakh.

Addressing a press conference, Kunhikrishnan said he had “no other option” but to enter the fray after the CPI(M) decided to renominate Madhusoodanan despite what he described as “serious allegations.” He framed his candidature as a continuation of his campaign against corruption rather than a political fight against the Left. “The Left must exist, it is necessary for Kerala. But I do not see the Left candidate in Payyannur as a true Left representative,” he said.

In Taliparamba, senior CPI(M) leader and district secretariat member TK Govindan has also broken ranks with the party, resigning from his positions and announcing his decision to contest as an independent against party candidate PK Shyamala.

Govindan, who has been associated with the party for nearly six decades, said his decision was driven by opposition to what he described as a violation of organisational norms and “moral standards” in candidate selection.

At a press conference, he sharply criticised the decision to field Shyamala, the wife of CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, in the constituency. “After serving three terms as MLA, the attempt now is to give the seat to the wife for a fourth term. That effectively means the same person continuing indirectly,” he said.

He also alleged that there was significant dissent within the party’s district and constituency committees over both Shyamala’s candidature in Taliparamba and Madhusoodanan’s renomination in Payyannur, but that these objections were not heeded by the leadership.

Govindan further claimed that the move did not align with the party’s stated norms, including informal expectations around limiting consecutive terms. He said he had conveyed his objections directly to the leadership and had refused to participate in election campaigning under such circumstances before deciding to quit.

Describing recent developments within the party as “unprecedented,” he alleged that leaders were adopting positions that lacked ethical grounding. He warned that the decision could cost the CPI(M) the Taliparamba seat.

Govindan said he would contest as an independent, also indicating that he was open to support from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). He, however, ruled out backing from “communal parties.”