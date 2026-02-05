CPI(M) whistleblower Kunhikrishnan’s’s book release draws massive turnout in Kannur

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Amid police security, strong resistance from the party, and an unexpectedly large public turnout, CPI(M) whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan’s controversial book Nethruthwathe Anigal Nokki Tiruthanam (Leadership should be corrected by the followers) was released at Gandhi Park in Kerala’s Kannur district on Wednesday, February 4.

The book was released by political observer Joseph C Mathew, former IT adviser to former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan. The first copy was handed over to writer VS Anil Kumar, son of noted critic MN Vijayan.

Kunhikrishnan, who was recently expelled from the CPI(M) Kannur district committee and its primary membership after alleging large-scale corruption in martyr’s funds, accused the party of attempting to sabotage the event. In his welcome speech, he claimed that false information was circulated on social media suggesting the programme had been postponed, and said he had been subjected to personal abuse and defamatory WhatsApp campaigns. He described the attacks as deliberate character assassination using Goebbelsian propaganda methods.

He said, “Nobody is willing to answer the questions I have raised. Instead, they continue to harass people. Because they have no answers, they are resorting to provocations and launching attacks. When I speak about these issues, I am personally targeted through social media.”

“Fascism has not ended. In every new era, it re-emerges in new forms, with new people attempting to impose fascist ideology,” he added.

Crowds began gathering at the venue well before 4 pm. By the time Kunhikrishnan arrived around 4.30 pm, the venue was packed with people, mostly CPI(M) sympathisers, who turned up to support his call for reform within the party. Police were deployed at the venue in compliance with a High Court directive. While the organisers had expected a turnout of around 500, more than 1,500 people attended the function, expressing their solidarity.

The event was organised by Jagratha Payyannur, and around 2,500 copies of the book were sold immediately. The book, priced at Rs 100, was sold at the venue for Rs 70.

Slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” echoed across the park as several attendees stepped onto the stage to congratulate the author. Many in the crowd told regional television channels that they were long-time CPI(M) workers but had come to express solidarity with Kunhikrishnan and to call for reforms within the party.

The book details alleged misappropriation of around Rs 46 lakh, including funds collected to support the family of martyr CV Dhanarajan, who was killed in 2016, allegedly by BJP-RSS workers. Kunhikrishnan has named CPI(M) Payyannur MLA TI Madhusoodanan in connection with the allegations.

The CPI(M) has strongly rejected the charges and objected to the book’s publication. Party leaders have refused demands to make the accounts public, and state secretary MV Govindan has warned of legal action against any attempt to defame party leaders through the book.