Kerala actor assault: SC grants bail to Pulsar Suni after 7.5 years in jail

After 7.5 years of incarceration, the prime accused in the Kerala actor assault case was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 17. Pulsar Suni was arrested on February 23, 2017. The bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal also ordered that he must be produced before the trial court within one week for his release.

This is Suni’s third bail application before the top court. Earlier, he had filed 10 bail applications before the Kerala High Court.

“Considering long incarceration and that the trial is not likely to be concluded [soon], a case is made out for enlarging appellant on bail. Appellant to be produced before the trial court within a week for grant of bail, State can argue for stringent conditions,” the bench said, while granting bail.

The Supreme Court had sought the Kerala government’s position on the bail plea. The state, while opposing Suni’s bail, had pointed out that if he was let out on bail, he could possibly hamper the trial or abscond the legal process. “It is quite definite that such a person will make all efforts possible to torpedo the trial process either by absconding from the legal process or by threatening the privacy of victim by publishing the visuals of sexual assault on victim. If the accused is released on bail, that will cause serious prejudice especially when the trial is nearing to conclude shortly,” it added.