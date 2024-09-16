Kerala govt says Dileep delaying trial in actor assault case, submits stats in court

The state has told the Supreme Court that it was Dileep who was stalling the investigation through lengthy cross-examinations of the accused and witnesses in the case. The affidavit stated that Dileep’s lawyers took 87 days across seven months, spanning over 1,800 pages of deposition to cross-examine Baiju Poulose. “The IO’s cross-examination by all the accused, except A8 (Dileep), was completed in one and a half days.”

While the prosecution and counsels of other accused finished cross examination of the survivor in 3 days, Dileep took seven days. Dileep’s lawyers took 35.5 days to cross-examine director Balachandrakumar, who was close to Dileep, and then turned whistleblower. Sai Shankar, who was allegedly employed by Dileep to destroy material on his phone and later turned an approver in the case, was questioned for 10 days.

Opposing Suni’s bail plea, the state’s affidavit said that he was at liberty for bail only if the trial was not concluded within a reasonable time. “There is no change in circumstances on merit from the previous bail application by Pulsar Suni, as the trial is nearing its conclusion. The Supreme Court had directed the trial judge to complete the examination of witnesses as early as possible,” it said, adding that no further investigation was going on in the case.

The state government has also said that if Pulsar Suni is granted bail, he could possibly hamper the trial or abscond the legal process. “It is quite definite that such a person will make all efforts possible to torpedo the trial process either by absconding from the legal process or by threatening the privacy of victim by publishing the visuals of sexual assault on victim. If the accused is released on bail, that will cause serious prejudice especially when the trial is nearing to conclude shortly,” it added.

The government also said that the trial is expected to go on for more than 30 days, as both the prosecution and the 10 accused will have to present their arguments. “It is humbly submitted that the granting of bail in this case will be against the principle laid down by the Apex Court in cases where the gravity of the offences are severe and the possibility of the witnesses being tampered with,” the government said.