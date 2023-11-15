Kalamassery Blasts: Kerala government to pay Rs 5 lakh to families of deceased

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday, November 15, announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be paid to the families of the five people who died in the Kalamassery blasts of October 29. The money will be paid from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). The treatment expenses of all the victims and the injured will also be compensated.

Multiple blasts had struck a convention centre in Kalamassery of Kochi on Sunday, October 29. It was the final day of a three day convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses, a community that identifies as Christian but does not follow the practices of mainstream Christians. Dominic Martin, who was a former member of the community, claimed responsibility for the attack later that day, saying that he was disillusioned by the teachings of Jehovah's Witnesses.

