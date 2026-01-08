‘Indian flag is not a tri-colour, don’t forget the blue’: TM Krishna urges in Kerala lecture

He spoke elaborately about Emperor Ashoka and his embracing of Buddhism when he described the emblem and its four lions. Interestingly, he brought out the Buddhist connection again in interpreting those lions as not attacking but symbolising compassionate power, benevolent grace and dignified leadership – something that he finds missing in the newly erected lions of the new Parliament in 2022.

"We erected a set of lions that seem to be attacking everybody. They are not compassionate. Their teeth seem to be ready to pounce on somebody."

It is difficult not to find the pun in that line. Krishna did not say it, but erect could easily be misheard as elect, and there is really no need to worry about mere sculptures, however terrifying they look. It became clearer as he said, "Maybe these lions are portraying what we want to stand for today. An oppressive power. An arrogant country."

The new Parliament's lions, he said, though they have the structure and shape of the emblem of India, are really not the emblem of India. "Because these lions are not the lions that we embraced in 1947-48."

He then pondered over the reasons for India's unusual motto (in the way it is little connected to the land's history or struggle) -- Satyameva Jayate, before launching into the topic of the national anthem, which is what, as a musician, had originally drawn his interest in the symbols.

With all the debate around the national song- Vande Mataram - Krishna began with Rabindranath Tagore's beautiful first verse. The irony, he said, is that with all the fighting that is going on today, no one has sought the original tune that the song was composed in by Tagore, and released by the government of India. No one knows who composed the newer, familiar tune that we sing today.