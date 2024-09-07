From restless student activism to calm awareness: How jail has changed Umar Khalid

It was on four pages of a fancy notepad, the kind that comes with little jottings and sketches in the corners, that I wrote my letter to Umar Khalid, and posted it to an address in New Delhi. Not to Tihar Jail, where he has been residing since September of 2020, but to the house of Banojyotsna Lahiri, his closest friend who’d visit him every few weeks and could hand over the letter. The thought of writing to Umar occurred shortly after a Wednesday in February, when yet another bail hearing was adjourned and Umar and his advocate Kapil Sibal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court, “to try their luck at a lower court”.

On September 13, Umar, a scholar from Delhi, would complete four years in prison, barring the seven days of bail in December 2022 that he was allowed to attend his sister’s wedding. He is charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, murder and unlawful assembly. But more grievously, he is charged with terrorist activities and conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), pronounced draconian by activists for its anti-democratic nature. A third charge under the Arms Act was also added by the Delhi police. Then they added sedition and promoting enmity between groups. All of these made it to the FIR, for his alleged role in triggering the Delhi riots of February 2020, during which violence had erupted in the north-east part, killing 53 persons and injuring hundreds, most of them Muslims.

Umar knew the arrest was coming. He’d recorded a video saying that if people were watching it, it means he has been arrested. This was the second time he was taken in, after the first infamous arrest of a group of students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016, for a protest that authorities and then a plethora of media houses labelled ‘anti-national’. The effects of this name-calling would be long lasting, and two years later, an attempt on his life would be made.