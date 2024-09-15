Implement PoSH Act, legally-binding contracts: WCC tells Malayalam film industry

Days after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) released a list of demands on September 14, to streamline the functioning of the Malayalam film industry. The demands cover five main concerns: reporting and redressal mechanisms, contracts, basic rights, insurance and the introduction of official ID cards.

Reporting and redressal mechanisms

Saying that “announcements of reform don’t always result in change,” the WCC demanded a mobile phone application that can alert industry authorities and the government when harassment is reported through WhatsApp and email with photographic or videographic evidence. The complaints registered through WhatsApp or email complaints can be routed to this application that will automatically alert the relevant powers, WCC suggested.

On September 11, when the collective met the CM, they had asked for the Malayalam film industry to be brought under the scope of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act or PoSH Act. Referring to this, the WCC on September 15 said that promises of reform alone don’t always lead to change. They asked how a workplace such as the Malayalam film industry that does not even follow the legally-mandated guidelines of the PoSH Act can be trusted to implement reform measures.

“If the reforms are not tokenistic, and are really intended to make a difference, then the communication has to be two-way,” the WCC said. They added that a reporting mechanism has to be put in place to establish accountability when there is malpractice or a noncompliance with the reforms. This mechanism should factually record these instances of malpractice or noncompliance, verify it with evidence and escalate the matter in order to take immediate action, WCC said.

Once the malpractice/non-compliance report is made, the WCC has proposed the following redressal mechanisms to be carried out by an autonomous system:

Maintenance of official records of every complaint, with evidence. Establish immediate contact with the complainant (help hotline). Verification of evidence. Enquiry about circumstances and reasons. Report complaint to authorities in higher levels Issuance of fines/corrective/ punitive action. Maintenance of records about non-compliant members of the industry.



Contracts for all

The informal nature of work in the industry — which includes a lack of legal contracts or grievance redressal mechanism, was highlighted in the Hema Committee report. The report shed light on how the lack of contracts allowed directors to abuse their power over female actors, such as blackmailing them to act in intimate scenes despite not wanting to.

In this regard, the WCC has suggested: