Sexual harassment happens everywhere, toilets ‘no issue’: What men told Hema Committee

A lot of men in Malayalam cinema are of the opinion that sexual harassment existed in the film industry only as much as it did in any other field of work, and there was no need to blow it out of proportion. At least this was what they told the Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government in 2017 to look into the issues faced by women in the film industry. A redacted version of the Committee’s findings was released on Monday, August 19, after years of delay.

The men’s claim went against the statements made by many women, about there being a “striking difference between sexual harassment in cinema and other fields.” For a woman in cinema, even offers for work were accompanied with demands for sexual favours, words like ‘adjustments’ and ‘compromise’ thrown at her long before the shooting began.

The report clarified that there are some men with whom women find it very safe to work. A certain cinematographer and a famous director are mentioned (no one is named) by some as ensuring the comfort of women and taking good care of others in the set. This director is also sensitive when physically intimate scenes are shot with women, a witness said. Some women said there are a few men in different areas of work, who are “understanding, friendly, and helpful to women.”