WCC meets Kerala CM, urges govt to be sensitive to women who spoke to Hema Committee

The WCC has also asked the CM to bring the Malayalam film industry under the scope of the POSH Act -- Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

After the WCC’s earlier attempts, including going to the court, Internal Committees (ICs) under the POSH Act were made mandatory in every film set. According to the court ruling, very movie production should have a sexual harassment complaint redressal cell, and no film should be registered without providing a certificate that such a cell was constituted.

All that happened was the formation of a 27-member monitoring committee, with members from various film organisations, led by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. The WCC has asked that this committee be reconstituted as a statutory committee with a woman president and mostly women members, as required by the POSH Act.

Appreciating the government initiative to fund women filmmakers in a project by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, the WCC urged the continuance of the project with bigger funds and the involvement of the women in every stage of production.