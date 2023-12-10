If I were a white man, my films wouldn’t be called political, just life: Filmmaker Wanuri

When Wanuri Kahiu answers questions about her life as a filmmaker in Kenya, it seems perfectly fitting that she had been a bookworm before discovering cinema. Such is her way with words, the recollections of a 43-year-old woman so beautifully narrated. It annoys Wanuri when everything she does is identified as political only because of her gender and race. "This is just where I was born as a human being. If I were a white man, it would not be political. It would just be life," Wanuri says. Her laughter is catching.

She is at the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram, receiving the Spirit of Cinema award in recognition of the work she has been doing. She does not think what she did was "courageous," she says, about suing the Kenyan government for banning her film on queer love, Rafiki. "I was just trying to push the things in the way of my film getting seen. I was not trying to be a revolutionary or an anarchist, just making the next right step. Being recognised for making the next right step is an honour. I hope it invigorates other filmmakers from communities that feel they don't have a voice and where self-censorship is happening. I hope it encourages filmmakers to know that their voices can never be silenced, that stories have their own life," she says in what could easily be an impromptu speech on a stage, but for Wanuri, it is just the way she speaks.

But you cannot peg Wanuri as a serious storyteller, nor will she let you. When she was travelling once and a journalist asked her what was so important about her film that she was going to show it in another country, Wanuri wondered why her film should be important. When they asked why she would take a science fiction film (Pumzi) with all that is happening in Africa, she wondered if imagination has a border. "Are people not allowed to feel or express joy through their work even though others are going through hardships?" she asks. The question led her to begin a movement called Afrobubblegum, which in one line, is a celebration of fun, fierce and frivolous African films and art from the African diaspora. It is a glorification of art for art's sake. Wanuri's movement picked up and spread across the continent. She watched joyfully as an Afrobubblegum festival sprang up in Kenya and people simply celebrated fun.