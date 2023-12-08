IFFK 2023 has an eclectic list of anti-war films and cinema by women filmmakers

Watching a young crowd fill a movie hall in Thiruvananthapuram had once reminded Golda Sellam of bees that moved in a pack. She had been to film festivals around the globe as a consultant, but Golda still found it amazing that so many people in a state would be drawn towards cinema and filmmakers from another part of the world. Ten years later, she expects no less. Golda is joining the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this year as a curator of world cinema. The fest begins on December 8 with over 180 films from across the world scheduled to be screened for the next eight days.

At the Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram, the epicenter of the IFFK, the delegate cell opened on the evening of December 6. Golda, who had just arrived in town, said she was overwhelmed by the attention the festival gets. “Ten years ago, I had come as a member of the jury, and watched in awe several people gathering around Kim Ki-duk,” she recalled. The late South Korean filmmaker had been a favourite of the festival for years.

People wanting to discover new talent from all over the world reminded her of home. The French too are like that, she said. It may be hard to pin a particular year as the one when the festival grew into such a huge event. In 1996, for the very first edition held in Kozhikode, it was a festival of 100 movies screened by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation to celebrate 100 years of cinema. Two years later the Kerala Chalachitra Academy took over the reins and added a competition section for films of Asian, African, and Latin American origin. Thiruvananthapuram became the permanent venue, and pre-Christmas December, the time of the event.