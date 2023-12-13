How the Female Gaze category at IFFK made a difference

The exhaustion seemed to evaporate from Golda Sellam’s face as she spoke about ‘female cinema’. She had just reached Thiruvananthapuram, a few days ahead of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), when TNM spoke to her about her experience of curating the huge event. Golda, who took charge at the festival soon after her long journey from France, brightened up. The Female Gaze, the package she is excited about, has eight films made by women directors from different parts of the world and is a first in the IFFK’s 28 editions.

“It is a creative selection, a few of the finest among young female directors making the cut,” Golda said, without naming any of the films. All the eight are new films from 2022 and 2023, from countries like France, Korea, Malaysia, Tunisia, and the UK.

The first of the films to be screened was Four Daughters from Tunisia, a documentary that narrated the story of a working class woman and her four girls. “If you ask me, Four Daughters would be the best film in this festival but I watched people walk out right in the middle. And I realised I am not watching the movie [the way] some of my friends who have never lived with the same kind of patriarchal restrictions as me did,” said Archana Ravi, an illustrator who was attending IFFK.