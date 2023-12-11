These two films at IFFK assert women’s agency in pregnancy

Pregnancy, pulled into two separate equations, becomes the theme connecting two films screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). What becomes a huge obstacle to the dreams of one young woman living in a country where abortion is banned, turns out to be the antidote to fixing another woman’s strained relationship with her mother. Power Alley from Brazil and The Persian Version, which tells the story of an Iranian immigrant family in the United States, are both on the side of the women, just in two entirely different ways.

Power Alley’s protagonist is younger, a high school student of 17, and the star of the girls’ volleyball team. Sofia with her eye-catching blond highlights and athletic body is clearly built for the sport, she is her coach’s pet and the main attraction for the agent scouting for talent for a scholarship. Sofia has a great team of co-players and friends, going through issues of their own but ready to lay down lives for each other. The camaraderie of the youngsters is spirit-lifting. Even the coach, a woman old enough to be their mother, stands by them like a rock. But an unplanned pregnancy is suddenly in the midst of their lives, blocking their hopes.

Abortion is illegal in Brazil, punishment can vary from one to four years for the person undergoing abortion and the one performing it. But Sofia is very clear about what she wants. She tells her friend and partner and later her father, who had been encouraging of her sports career but seems to think abortion is not an option. It takes an older woman to tell the father that he has to stand by her. The pregnancy would not only wreck her scholarship but even her participation in future games. There is a whole lobby of anti-abortion activists, going out of their way to bring shame to families that try for abortion, and meddle in every way possible. Director Lillah Halla simply puts these characters out there, leaving you to be the judge of them.

Watch: Trailer of Power Alley