Inside a sexuality education class at a Kerala school

On a late September afternoon, hundred odd children of the Kulathummel government school in Kattakada in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, getting to skip an hour or two of class, had a spring in their step. They were told that a special session was arranged for them in the big hall behind the principal’s office. Seating themselves the way they did in class – boys in the first rows, girls behind – they shot curious glances at the two new figures that emerged from the doorway. Any signs of awkwardness slipped away as soon as the newcomers began talking, putting the children at ease with a few friendly introductions and zero formalities. The session, arranged for the 14 and 15-year-olds of the school, was titled Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

Similar sessions have been carried out in most government schools in the city and Kattakada was one of the first in the outskirts. Kanal, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has been tasked with conducting the sessions by the General Education Department of Kerala. The initiative was launched in Thiruvananthapuram as ‘Project X’ by Collector Geromic George in July this year, in government and aided schools. The sessions are happening at a time when the General Education Department is also incorporating a change in the syllabus, to include portions related to overall sexuality from the next academic year.

The session, facilitated by two special educators at Kanal, follows a module designed by the NGO and approved by the district administration, says Anson Alexander, Kanal’s director. “We have been conducting these sessions since 2018, and last year, we covered 10,000 students across schools and colleges in Kerala. It is carried out in two parts – the first is a joint session for all students, the second is separate for girls and boys,” Anson says.