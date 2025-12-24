Ground report: Visiting Kerala’s Attapallam, where a migrant worker was beaten to death

Police were alerted about the incident around 3.30 pm, and reached the scene at 3.45 pm. Raja N, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Walayar police station, told TNM that more than 50 people were present at the scene. “Ram Narayan looked tired; apart from that, he only had minor visible injuries. He was also able to speak during that time,” Raja said.

He was shifted to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he succumbed to internal injuries around 7.35 pm. Subsequently, the police contacted his family, and his wife, children, and brother came to Palakkad.

‘No women workers attacked’

Attapallam residents told TNM that about earlier that afternoon, a disoriented Ram Narayan had approached a group of women labourers working in a field. Some reports said that Ram Narayan had tried to attack the women, who were workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), and that they then called the accused for help.

When TNM spoke to some of the workers who were present there at the time, they said that Ram Narayan had not attacked them and that they had not called anyone for help.

After five days of his job hunt turned futile, Ram Narayan had reportedly decided to return to his home in Chattisgarh. But on December 17, he reportedly lost his way in Attapallam. Disoriented and lost, he approached the women workers for help calling a few numbers he had scribbled on a note in his pocket.

According to the workers, they were cleaning a coconut grove around 2 pm, when Ram Narayan approached them holding three big stones. Frightened, they asked him to leave. “Initially, we thought he had come to attack us, but when we asked him to put down the stones, he did so. Then, he pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket. We understood that he needed to make a call, but we didn’t have a phone with us, and nobody spoke Hindi, so we asked him to leave. He left the place,” said Sarojini, a 67-year-old worker.

The workers said that Ram Narayan appeared to be intoxicated and had picked up a stick when he left.

Reports also mentioned that an alleged theft had occurred in the neighbourhood nearly a week ago, which led the local residents to be suspicious of Ram Narayan. This was refuted by the Walayar police, who told TNM that no incident of theft had been reported in the area.

Palakkad police chief Ajith Kumar IPS constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the investigation under the Palakkad district crime branch. Speaking with the media on December 22, Ajith Kumar said that so far, investigations do not hint at a planned attack. He also said that the police will add sections of the SC/ST (prevention of Atrocities) Act after verifying Ram Narayan’s caste certificate.

"Further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses. We are also reviewing any previous cases against the accused," he added.

Hate politics?

Ten days after arriving in Kerala in search of work, Ram Narayan returned to his hometown in a coffin. On December 23, his family took his mortal remains to his village in Chhattisgarh. A construction worker, Ram Narayan came to Kerala in search of a job, taking after his cousin Sashikanth Baghel who works in Palakkad.

In the days after the assault, a video circulating on social media showed a dishevelled Ram Narayan huddled on the ground, with a voice heard asking, “Are you from Bangladesh?” When Ram Narayan does not reply to this, a man suddenly hits him, saying that he is Bangladeshi.

MB Rajesh, the Kerala Minister for Local Self Government, alleged that hate-driven politics practised by the Sangh Parivar led to the mob assault and killing. “Branding a person as Bangladeshi arises out of xenophobia and racial politics,” the Minister said.

According to Bindu CS, CPI(M) worker and former Attappallam ward member, the accused are not active in politics. She said that while Anu (38), Prasad (34), and Murali (38) were active members of the BJP until a few years ago, Ananthan (55) is a former CPI(M) worker.

The others arrested include Vipin (30), Jagadheesh (49), and Vinod.

TNM met the family of Anu, the first accused in the case. According to them, “Anu did not beat him with the intention of killing.”

Anu’s sister-in-law Anju told TNM that while it is true that Anu beat Ram Narayan, “it was not so harsh that it would kill him”. “Anu beat him, and that is not okay. But what is happening now is the politicising of the whole incident. A mob attacked him, not just Anu,” she said.

Anju also mentioned that she had visited Anu in jail after the arrest. "Anu told me he went there after one of his friends called him. Since Anu speaks Hindi, the residents asked him to help communicate with the migrant worker. He was not involved in the larger attack."

‘Beaten like an animal’

The post mortem examination of Ram Narayan’s body was conducted at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital on December 18. The post mortem report revealed the extent of the violence he had faced. It confirmed that he was brutally beaten, suffering more than 80 injuries across his body, including severe wounds to his head. Doctors noted extensive internal bleeding and concluded that he died due to assault and blood loss from head injuries.

Dr Hithesh Shankar, who conducted the post-mortem, told the media, “There is no part of the body without injuries.” He said the assault was “cruel” and carried out “from different sides,” adding that it was clearly “a mob attack” and that the victim was “beaten like an animal”.

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry and directed the Palakkad district police chief to submit a detailed report within three weeks.

Family demands compensation

The police’s initial handling of the case drew sharp criticism, and led to the formation of an action council on December 19 to assist the family and support them in legal matters. The action council was led by Jabbar, whose intellectually disabled brother Ashraf, (32) was beaten to death by a mob in Mangaluru in April 2025.

Ram Narayan's family heard about the attack and his death late on December 17, when the police contacted them. "After his death, the hospital authorities returned his belongings, and we found a white paper with a few numbers written on it. We called those numbers to inform the family," the police stated.

On December 21, Ram Narayan’s wife Lalitha, their two children, her mother, and Ram Narayan’s brother arrived in Kerala. The family, along with the action council, held a protest in Thrissur demanding compensation and the addition of more charges against the accused, including sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.