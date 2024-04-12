Migrant labourer lynched in Kerala was a budding rap musician

What the police say

Investigators said Asok Das injured his hand while he was at the house of his female friend, where he created the ruckus. Police said he hurt himself over some personal issues and that his female friend has given a statement in this regard. They added that residents arrived at the house hearing the commotion and questioned Asok. That was when he tried to run and scaled a nearby compound wall.

Police suspect that he was beaten up by local residents who assembled at the spot. The statement given by his female friend to the police also corroborated this. TNM met the Muvattupuzha police, who said that the locals also informed them that he was beaten up by the residents.

Police initially took Asok to the Muvattupuzha Government Hospital. But given his condition, doctors suggested shifting him to Kolenchery Medical College, which has better facilities. He died at the medical college at 12.30 am on April 5.

As per the post-mortem report, Asok had injuries on his head and in the lungs. “I enquired with the doctor about the injuries on his hand. But the doctors said they were minor and couldn’t be the cause of his death. The cause of death was the head injury and lung injury,” said BK Arun, Muvattupuzha Circle Inspector.

Police said some residents had recorded the incident on their phones but later deleted them. Their phones are in police custody now and police are trying to recover the deleted videos.

But the woman whose son was arrested reiterated, “Nobody harmed the man. It is true that a lot of people gathered here after hearing the commotion. But no one had any weapons that could be used to beat someone to death.”

“My son was taken to the police station to give a statement since the man was tied up near our house. But now he is the 10th suspect in the case,” she said, claiming her son was innocent.

Another resident said the neighbourhood was in shock after the 10 people were booked as suspects in the murder. “Everyone is shocked. But we all know they are innocent. Not even the media is giving our version,” the man told TNM.