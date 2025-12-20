‘No part of the body without injuries’: Doctor on migrant worker killed by mob in Kerala

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Ram Narayan Baghel left his home in Karhi village of Chhattisgarh a few days ago, travelling with a neighbour to Kerala in search of work. When he failed to find a suitable job, he told his family that he would return home soon.

Instead, on December 18, his family received a phone call from the Kerala police asking them to reach Palakkad immediately. They were only told that Ram Narayan was at the police station. His death was not mentioned.

On December 17, a group of local residents in the Attappallam area had detained and assaulted Ram Narayan, falsely accusing him of theft. Police later said that although he was intoxicated, there was no evidence that he had stolen anything.

A day later, an autopsy report revealed the extent of the violence he had faced. The post-mortem confirmed that Ram Narayan, 31, was brutally beaten in a mob attack at Walayar. He had more than 80 injuries across his body, including severe wounds to his head. Doctors noted extensive internal bleeding and concluded that he died due to assault and blood loss from head injuries.

Describing the injuries, Dr Hithesh Shankar, who conducted the post-mortem, told the media, “There is no part of the body without injuries.” He said the assault was “cruel” and carried out “from different sides,” adding that it was clearly “a mob attack” and that the victim was “beaten like an animal.”

With the cause of death now confirmed, police are preparing to add murder charges against the accused. Five men were arrested on December 18, Thursday in connection with the case.

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry. It has directed the Palakkad district police chief to submit a detailed report within three weeks.

Ram Narayan’s cousin Sashikanth Baghel said the family was kept in the dark about his death. “He came to Kerala four days ago looking for work,” he told TNM. “He did not get any job here and was planning to return home.” Sashikanth said Ram Narayan worked as a construction labourer in his village.

“I came here after getting a call from the police saying Ram Narayan was at the station and that I should reach immediately,” he said. “They did not inform us that he had died.” He added that Ram Narayan’s wife Lalitha and other relatives were travelling to Kerala. “He has two sons, aged eight and ten. Both are school-going,” he said.

Jabbar, a social activist involved in the case, alleged that the police initially tried to send the body back without a proper investigation. “The family needs proper compensation,” he told TNM. “Some arrests were made, but no clear details were given. The police even questioned us about why we were involved in the case.”

He also said that Ram Narayan was targeted with communal and xenophobic slurs. “He was beaten after being accused of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator,” Jabbar alleged. “This is a mob lynching with elements of hate crime and brutal violence. Now they say it was about theft, but that was not the real reason.”

Walayar police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The five arrested accused have been identified as Murali, Prasad, Anu, Bipin and Anandan, all residents of Attappallam village. Police have confirmed to TNM that Ram doesn’t have any criminal record.