Ground Report: Kerala child killed by snakebite, family had no safe place to sleep

On the lower half of a crumbling outer wall, a pencil-drawn king wearing a crown watches over. The artist was eight years old. His name was Dikshal, and he will never draw again.

The makeshift structure surrounded by trees he called home – asbestos sheets with tarpaulin for a roof, bamboo mats for bed, sand for floor – sits quietly on a lane bordering the Azhoor Bhagavathy Temple in Chirayinkeezhu, a coastal town on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Seven plastic chairs are arranged outside, as if waiting for someone. No one sits in them.

Death of the little boy by snake bite on April 23 has brought in the neighbours, residents of the area and media attention to the house. The photograph of a heartily smiling Dikshal is on a flex outside the lane.