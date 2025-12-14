‘Given a mic, I will talk about miseries, not sing songs’: Anuparna Roy Interview

You can build a house, but you never learned to carry an umbrella in the rain.

The song flows out of Thooya (pronounced Thua) every time she marinates her fish, stirs her pan or scrubs the bathroom floor. In a few days, it becomes a sort of anthem for her and her new roommate, Shweta, and something that thaws the awkwardness of strangers coming to live together.

Bengali filmmaker Anuparna Roy, who wrote the story of Thooya and Shweta in the days she toiled at a call centre job, found its seeds in her grandmother’s life. “She got married when she was nine and the moment she stepped inside her marital house, she found a widow there, of her same age. Societal relations or norms of the time made the widow her step daughter. The two of them developed a friendship inside that house. After my grandfather died, the two women raised the whole family by themselves. The story gave me the motivation of developing something with two women,” says Anuparna. TNM met her a few hours after the film – Songs of forgotten trees – was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala on December 13.

The film is crisp (only 78 minutes), sensitive and organic as it looks at the growing relationship between two women who are sharing an apartment in Mumbai. Its beauty lies in being poetic without trying to be, casual and unpretentious and gently pulling you into the lives of the two women.