Does Kerala grade SSLC exams too liberally: Minister's comment sparks debate

In December 2023, a comment of similar nature was made by the Director of Public Education (DPI) S Shanavas. He said that while it was acceptable to give up to 50% marks, it would bring down the standards of education if more students were graded A+ (marks worth 90% or more) only to show good performance rates every year.

The grading system of evaluation was introduced in Kerala in 2005. Until then, the names of top ranking students would be spread across the front pages of newspapers, making SSLC a bigger deal every passing year. Mounting pressures on the students and the unhealthy competition the practice drove, prompted lawmakers to bring in the reforms. Interestingly, in 2005, the pass percentage was 58.49, with only 469 of the 4,72,880 students getting A+. Since then however, it has been a steady increase, touching 69, 82 and 92 percentages respectively in the next three years. It never fell below 90 afterward.

Compare it with 2001 when a circular was issued, lamenting the disappointing pass percentage of 42, before applying moderation, and you see the mountainous leap made in just a few years.

“The grading system (introduced in 2005) ended the practice of moderation. For primary education, the DPEP (District Primary Education Program), using games and projects and not just textbooks, was already in place. In my opinion, exams are conducted to encourage students to learn, and to evaluate how much they have learned. We should not think that the purpose of exams will be served only if some students are made to fail. On the other hand, we should examine if students, completing a certain level of education, have attained the knowledge they should have at that level. This should not be a mechanical process,” says MA Baby, former Minister of Education and Culture in Kerala.