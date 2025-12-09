Dileep considers legal action for charges in assault case, claims ‘conspiracy’

TNM has followed this case from the start. For verified and timely updates and legal explanations, join our WhatsApp Channel .

In one of his first interviews after being acquitted in the sexual assault case of a prominent woman actor, Malayalam actor Dileep said that he is contemplating legal action against “those who conspired to falsely implicate him in the case”.

Dileep, who was charged as the eighth accused, was acquitted on December 8 by the Additional Special Sessions Court (SPE/CBI – III), Ernakulam.

Alleging that he was framed by a group of police personnel, Dileep told The Hindu that the survivor had not mentioned his name during the first four months of the investigation.

Reiterating his stance that he’d had a cordial relationship with the survivor, Dileep claimed that she’d later made some references to him under the influence of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Dileep also told The hindu that he would make a final decision regarding legal action after he obtains a copy of the Ernakulam court’s order.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for six convicts, including prime accused Pulsar Suni, on December 12. The copy of the judgement is likely to be made public on the same day.

Dileep also accused the SIT of “misleading” the state government into believing he had masterminded the crime.

He also claimed in the interview that the ‘conspiracy’ against him began after his former wife and actor Manju Warrier implicated him in the case. Further, Dileep claimed a senior woman police officer was involved in this alleged conspiracy.

Dileep went on to claim that the SIT planted stories in the media to defame and create a hostile environment against him. He also claimed that the SIT members thought to cash in on his social standing and popularity as an actor.

Was the survivor really silent?

Dileep and his advocate B Raman Pillai claimed to media personnel that the survivor had not mentioned any enmity with him during the first four months of the investigation.