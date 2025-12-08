Kerala actor assault: The prosecution’s case against actor Dileep

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Eight years after a prominent Malayalam actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle, the case has come to signify much more than the crime itself. It is now one of the most closely watched trials in Kerala — not only for what the survivor endured, but for what the prosecution claims unfolded behind the scenes of the assault. At the centre of that claim is Malayalam actor Dileep, named as the alleged conspirator who planned the attack, even as the man accused of carrying it out faces trial for the violence itself.

To understand the prosecution’s case against Dileep, it is essential to examine three things it has tried to establish — the motive it attributes to him, the links it says it uncovered between him and the prime accused, and the steps it alleges he took to hide his tracks after the assault. Here is a breakdown.

The motive

The prosecution’s theory of motive rests on a deeply personal fallout that, it argues, gradually turned into retaliation.

According to investigators, Dileep believed that in 2012 it was the survivor who revealed his affair with actor Kavya Madhavan to his then-wife, Manju Warrier. That belief, the prosecution says, became the source of his anger towards the survivor and set off a chain of retaliatory actions, including professional isolation and public humiliation of the survivor, and finally, the alleged conspiracy to abduct and assault her.

The motive argument is primarily built on the depositions of Manju Warrier, the survivor, and filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

Manju told the court that in February 2012, she discovered private messages between Dileep and Kavya on an old phone of his. Distressed and seeking clarity, she reached out through friends and was led to the survivor. On February 14 that year, Manju, Geetu, and actor Samyuktha Varma went to the survivor’s home in Thrissur. Manju testified that she broke down there and sought answers. The survivor later told the court that after initial hesitation, and at her father’s urging, she shared limited information about what she knew. She also said she informed both Dileep and Kavya about the conversation soon after.

After this, Manju told the court, Dileep insisted that the survivor had misled her. It was this belief, she said, that hardened into lasting resentment.

The survivor’s account traces what followed in its wake. She testified that Dileep became openly hostile towards her, blamed her for the collapse of his marriage, and used his clout within the industry to squeeze her out of work. She spoke of losing roles, being socially isolated, and being pressured to “deny” what she had told Manju in return for film offers, which she refused.

Geetu Mohandas corroborated both the 2012 visit and its impact, telling the court that it was during that meeting that the “extent of the intimacy” between Dileep and Kavya became clear.

The prosecution also relies heavily on what happened during the 2013 rehearsal camp for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) stage show Mazhavillazhakil Amma at Kochi’s Abad Plaza.

The survivor told the court that at the camp, several actors confronted her over the alleged disclosure about Dileep and Kavya. Actor Siddique, she said, scolded her and warned her not to repeat such matters, and she was told that Dileep was extremely angry with her. She described being isolated and humiliated at the camp.

Geetu Mohandas confirmed that the survivor later told her she had been “terribly isolated” during the rehearsals.

Make-up artist Renju Renjimar, examined as a prosecution witness, testified that while working at the Abad Plaza camp, the survivor came to her crying and said Siddique had shouted at her over the discussion regarding Dileep and Kavya. Renju said she and actor Ramya Nambeesan tried to comfort her.

It is this alleged resentment from Dileep, prosecutors argue, that matured into the motive for the 2017 crime.

The ‘quotation’

Beyond motive, the prosecution’s most crucial claim is that the assault itself was executed as a paid ‘quotation’ (contract crime) commissioned by Dileep and carried out by the prime accused and petty criminal Pulsar Suni.

Suni initially concealed the identity of the person who hired him, which the prosecution says is a pattern common in contract crimes. But later disclosures, witness testimonies, digital records, and a handwritten demand letter from Suni in jail have been used to argue that Dileep was the ultimate conspirator.

The earliest reference to the attack being a hired crime came from the survivor herself.

In her first information statement and her Section 164 CrPC deposition, the survivor told the court that Suni explicitly said he had received a “quotation” to record her naked videos and that he would “get into trouble” if he failed to deliver. He also told her that those who hired him would call her after 10 am the next day to handle the rest of the dealings.

She said Suni threatened to keep recording repeatedly if she showed distress, and alleged that an injection had been procured to sedate her.

The prosecution also points to the forensic transcript of the assault video, in which Suni is heard telling her that if she continued crying, he would record “again.” Prosecutors argue that this shows the recording was not incidental, but central to the contract.

The payment trail

Two key approvers in the case, Vipinlal and Vishnu Aravind, who were also Suni’s jailmates, have deposed on the existence of and money involved in the alleged quotation.

According to police, Vishnu was the one who arranged a mobile phone for Suni to call Dileep from jail. He also reportedly handed over a letter written by Suni to Dileep's manager. It was through this letter that the police first linked Dileep with the case.

Vipinlal told the court that while in jail, Suni said the contract amount would be collected after he secured bail, but that he later decided to surrender first due to pressure from co-accused Vijeesh, and then meet Dileep after release to collect the money.

According to Vishnu’s testimony, Suni directly informed him that the assault and recording were carried out as per the quotation given by Dileep, that only an advance had been paid, and that the total contract amount was Rs 1.5 crore, which would rise to Rs 3 crore if a case was registered.