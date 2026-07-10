Cops say Monalisa Bhosle untraceable, Kerala HC vacates protection order

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The Kerala High Court on July 10, Friday, vacated the interim police protection granted to Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman who shot to fame during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, after the Kerala police informed the court that they were unable to trace her using the address and phone number provided in her petition.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas withdrew the interim order after the state submitted that despite attempts to implement the court's earlier direction, police could not contact Monalisa. The government pleader told the court that every time Monalisa approached the court seeking police protection, the police were unable to trace her. Her counsel, meanwhile, said he had no instructions in the matter.

The court, however, clarified that if Monalisa approaches the police in writing seeking protection, the Station House Officer concerned must provide the necessary protection. The writ petition has been posted for further hearing on July 21.

The High Court had granted Monalisa interim police protection on June 19 after she moved the court alleging that she had been receiving death threats and was being subjected to an online hate campaign following her marriage to Farman Khan, a Muslim man.

Speaking to TNM after the order, Monalisa and Farman said they continued to receive threats and feared for their lives. “We keep getting threats that we'll be killed, chopped up, or shot if we come to Madhya Pradesh,” the couple had told TNM.