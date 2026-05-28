How old is Monalisa Bhosle? Two states & many truths behind an interreligious marriage

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On March 11, 2026, when Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram, the facts seemed settled, at least on paper. She had approached the Kerala police, stated that she was acting of her own will, and produced documents showing she was an adult. The marriage was registered with the local authorities, seemingly after due process was followed. For the state, that was enough to recognise her as someone capable of making her own choices.

But this was Monalisa, the young Banjara tribal woman whose life had already become a public spectacle long before her wedding to a Muslim man.

In January 2025, during the Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela, videos of her selling rudraksha beads had all but exploded online. Her striking eyes became the subject of endless reels and reposts and even television reports, turning her into a viral sensation almost overnight. In many of those early accounts, she was casually described as a teenager, often said to be around 16, though few seemed interested in verifying the details.

In the meantime, as is often the case, the heightened attention had also turned invasive. Monalisa’s stall began drawing crowds more interested in filming and photographing her than buying anything. Videos from the mela showed people surrounding her for selfies, while groups of men followed her through the grounds as she tried to move around or work. Reports later documented how the constant attention eventually disrupted her ability to work altogether, forcing her family to leave the Kumbh Mela.

In hindsight, it is difficult not to see the irony. Long before her marriage became a national talking point, Monalisa’s virality had already cost her privacy, safety, and the ability to exist in public without being constantly watched, filmed, and interpreted by strangers.

So when Monalisa arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for her wedding a year later, the cameras followed her there too. By then, she had become more than just a viral face from the Kumbh. She was a public character onto whom people were projecting their fantasies and political narratives, and even ideological anxieties.

The wedding itself quickly became something larger than the couple at its centre. Senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] — including then Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, party state secretary MV Govindan, and Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim — attended the ceremony and publicly endorsed the couple. Invoking the idea of the “real Kerala story”, they positioned the marriage as a rebuttal to The Kerala Story, the controversial film that portrayed the state as a site of organised religious radicalisation.