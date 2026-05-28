How old is Monalisa Bhosle? Two states & many truths behind an interreligious marriage

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.On March 11, 2026, when Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram, the facts seemed settled, at least on paper. She had approached the Kerala police, stated that she was acting of her own will, and produced documents showing she was an adult. The marriage was registered with the local authorities, seemingly after due process was followed. For the state, that was enough to recognise her as someone capable of making her own choices.But this was Monalisa, the young Banjara tribal woman whose life had already become a public spectacle long before her wedding to a Muslim man. In January 2025, during the Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela, videos of her selling rudraksha beads had all but exploded online. Her striking eyes became the subject of endless reels and reposts and even television reports, turning her into a viral sensation almost overnight. In many of those early accounts, she was casually described as a teenager, often said to be around 16, though few seemed interested in verifying the details.In the meantime, as is often the case, the heightened attention had also turned invasive. Monalisa’s stall began drawing crowds more interested in filming and photographing her than buying anything. Videos from the mela showed people surrounding her for selfies, while groups of men followed her through the grounds as she tried to move around or work. Reports later documented how the constant attention eventually disrupted her ability to work altogether, forcing her family to leave the Kumbh Mela.In hindsight, it is difficult not to see the irony. Long before her marriage became a national talking point, Monalisa’s virality had already cost her privacy, safety, and the ability to exist in public without being constantly watched, filmed, and interpreted by strangers.So when Monalisa arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for her wedding a year later, the cameras followed her there too. By then, she had become more than just a viral face from the Kumbh. She was a public character onto whom people were projecting their fantasies and political narratives, and even ideological anxieties.The wedding itself quickly became something larger than the couple at its centre. Senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] — including then Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, party state secretary MV Govindan, and Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim — attended the ceremony and publicly endorsed the couple. Invoking the idea of the “real Kerala story”, they positioned the marriage as a rebuttal to The Kerala Story, the controversial film that portrayed the state as a site of organised religious radicalisation. .Within days, however, another version of Monalisa’s story began taking shape hundreds of kilometres away in Madhya Pradesh. An activist’s complaint before the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) questioned whether she was even an adult. A hospital birth register surfaced, showing she was still a minor. An FIR alleging abduction was registered against her husband Farman who is from Bhagpat district in Uttar Pradesh.The same marriage that Kerala’s political leadership had celebrated as proof of the state’s secular values was now being reframed in Madhya Pradesh as a case of child marriage, abduction, conspiracy, and “love jihad.” Very quickly, the relationship became part of a symbolic political confrontation between two states and their dominant ideologies.In the months since, Monalisa and Farman have gradually vanished from the public eye. Though Farman has secured interim protection from arrest through a court order, the outcome of the Madhya Pradesh probe could still determine whether charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are eventually invoked against him.While pursuing the story, TNM reviewed entries from the Madhya Pradesh government’s Samagra portal, an all-inclusive digital database that showed that Monalisa’s date of birth had been altered by her family in May 2025. This was months before the marriage, and even before she and Farman purportedly met in August that year. Who altered this and why remains unclear. And hospital records submitted to the NCST have further complicated the story.The making of the ‘real Kerala story’Despite the harassment she had to endure, the viral attention surrounding Monalisa also appeared to open doors for her. Modelling opportunities and film offers came knocking, including from outside Hindi cinema. Somewhere along that trajectory, she met Farman Khan.According to the couple, they first met during the pooja ceremony of the Malayalam film Nagamma, which was held on August 26, 2025. “I was the lead villain in the film and she was the heroine,” Farman later told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. “It was from there that Monalisa proposed to me.”“Yes, it was me who proposed first,” Monalisa added with a giggle..The couple’s press conference on March 12, held less than 24 hours after their wedding, unfolded against the backdrop of a controversy that had already begun gathering momentum online. Claims of “love jihad” were circulating in sections of the Hindi media, and the couple spent much of the interaction denying allegations of conversion and coercion, while also expressing surprise at the scale of attention their marriage had received.“We thought we would have a small wedding,” Farman said. “But it turned out to be much bigger, with a lot of people.” He also repeatedly denied claims of “love jihad” and insisted neither he nor Monalisa had converted religions. “Our wedding happened as per Hindu tradition,” Monalisa added.Farman repeatedly emphasised that he had married Monalisa according to Hindu rituals because “I wanted her happiness.” “There is nothing in love that says I must become Hindu or she must become Muslim,” he said. “All religions are equal.”At several points during the interaction, the couple physically displayed documents before the media. Farman held up copies of Monalisa’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, and birth certificate, all carrying the ‘January 1, 2008’ date of birth. He also showed reporters the marriage certificate issued through Kerala’s K-SMART portal.“If she were underage, the wedding would not have happened,” he insisted. “This is a legally registered marriage.”Looking back, the repeated emphasis on paperwork now feels significant. Even then, the couple appeared aware that their relationship would ultimately be judged through documents as much as through public opinion.The press interaction also offered glimpses into the personal pressures surrounding the marriage, details that later became overshadowed by the legal and political battles that followed.Monalisa said her family had wanted her to marry her aunt’s son, whom she described as “like a brother” to her. Farman claimed there had been pressure from her family because her wedding had already been arranged and was supposed to take place within “two to three days,” with guests already having arrived at her house.“She told me to marry her immediately or something wrong would happen,” he said.Monalisa interrupted him to say, “I told him that if he didn’t marry me, I would die by suicide.”The couple also attempted to counter emerging claims that Monalisa had “run away” from home. They said her father had travelled with her to Kerala for some film-related matter. He was aware of the wedding, they said, though he was upset and did not attend the ceremony.The significance of Kerala itself surfaced repeatedly during the interaction. Farman, who said he had been living in Thiruvananthapuram for the past one-and-a-half years while working in Malayalam cinema, praised the state multiple times for its treatment of the couple.“This is something great in Kerala,” he said. “There are no differences based on caste here. All humans are seen as humans.”.At that point, this was still a familiar story. An interfaith couple chooses to marry, faces familial opposition, and finds support in a state that has, in recent years, seen similar instances of couples from elsewhere in India seeking refuge. In February 2025, for instance, an interfaith couple from Jharkhand had similarly travelled to Kerala after facing threats and allegations of “love jihad” in their home state.But the phrase “real Kerala story” ensured the wedding did not remain a private matter for long. Speaking to TNM later, Nagpur-based advocate and activist Pratham Dubey, who first approached the NCST over the marriage, said the way the wedding had been publicly celebrated in Kerala was one of the things that drew his attention to the case. “There were photos from the wedding with ministers and others involved, with captions saying this is the ‘real Kerala story’,” he said.Dubey has no personal relationship, blood or otherwise, with Monalisa or her family. He said he became suspicious about the visible involvement of senior political leaders and the “speed with which the wedding was organised,” prompting him to believe “this was all pre-planned.” In fact, he alleged, “many of these people celebrating the wedding are completely unaware of the ground realities of places like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. They don’t know what is happening here.”When the controversy later escalated, CPI(M) leaders Govindan and Rahim maintained that they had no hand in organising the wedding, and had merely attended the ceremony after learning that an interfaith couple had come to Kerala seeking support. Speaking to TNM, Rahim reiterated that the episode still represented “the real Kerala story” for him and the party, and that the rest were “legal matters.”CPI leader Binoy Viswom, meanwhile, alleged that there was a political motive behind the campaign surrounding the marriage and argued that the couple had initially been recognised as adults based on the documents produced before authorities.A filmmaker, a campaign, and another controversyAmong those who quickly entered the debate was filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who had earlier announced Monalisa as part of his upcoming film The Diary of Manipur. Within days of the wedding, Mishra publicly aligned himself with Monalisa’s family and began framing the marriage through the language of “love jihad.”.Speaking to the media on March 16 after meeting her family in Maheshwar, Mishra alleged that Monalisa had been “brainwashed and trapped.” He claimed that organisations were funding unemployed Muslim men to target Hindu women in order to “defame Sanatan,” and said he planned to approach Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the matter.Mishra also repeatedly linked the controversy to his own film, which he said dealt with the issue of religious conversion. The filmmaker is known for politically charged films centred on Hindutva themes, including Ram Ki Janmabhoomi (2019), which was promoted as a film about the Ayodhya dispute and Hindu religious identity..On March 17, Supreme Court advocate and BJP Minority Morcha leader Nazia Ilahi Khan described the marriage as “proper love jihad” in remarks to ANI, alleged links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and called for intervention by security agencies and even the President of India. Referring to Farman by name, she argued that because he continued to identify as Muslim after the wedding, Hindu traditions and the Hindu Marriage Act had been “misused.”The marriage was no longer being discussed merely as a dispute between families or even as a question of age and consent. It had entered a much wider political and communal discourse, with even the question of national security dragged in.Meanwhile, within days, Monalisa publicly came out against Mishra. On March 25, she held another press conference with Farman, this time alleging that they were receiving death threats and that posters carrying Monalisa’s image were being burnt. During the interaction in Kerala, Monalisa accused a film director of “misbehaving with minor girls” in the guise of films. Though she did not name him during the press meet, multiple media reports later identified the filmmaker as Sanoj Mishra.“Who wants to be part of his films? He is such a bad and disgusting person,” Monalisa said, visibly in tears. “He misbehaves with minor girls in the name of films.”She also accused the director of attempting to communalise her marriage by calling it “love jihad.” “The director wishes that there should be extremism, and people should fight each other,” she said. “He is calling our marriage a love-jihad. I respect all religions.”.Mishra denied the allegations and accused Monalisa of targeting him because he had opposed her wedding. In subsequent interviews to the media, he claimed he had “supported” her career and threatened legal action against her.Notably, in March 2025, nearly a year before the wedding controversy, Mishra had been arrested in connection with a rape case filed by a woman who accused him of repeated sexual assault, forced abortions, and intimidation. The tensions escalated further on April 29, when Monalisa filed a POCSO complaint against Mishra and others at the Ernakulam Central Police Station, alleging misconduct during film-related interactions that she said took place when she was a minor.Another version of the story emergesBy this point, the controversy had already moved well beyond the realm of social media outrage and TV debates. The complaint that activist Pratham Dubey filed before the NCST triggered a formal inquiry into the wedding.Dubey told TNM that he had initially become suspicious after recalling viral videos from the Kumbh period in which Monalisa had allegedly been described as a minor. The Commission subsequently launched an inquiry, sending teams to Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.At the centre of the inquiry was a different set of documents from the ones shown in Kerala.The couple submitted Monalisa’s Aadhaar card at the Arumanoor Sree Nainar Devi temple. According to this document, she was born on January 1, 2008, which made her 18 years and two months old at the time of the wedding. The Aadhaar card, which reportedly carried the same date of birth since it was first issued in 2015, was verified by police through a scanner before being accepted by temple authorities.An initial investigation by Kerala police also found that a new birth certificate had been issued for Monalisa on June 5, 2025, carrying the same January 1, 2008 date of birth. There appeared to be no basis for confusion, as the certificate was issued at the request of her parents.The Madhya Pradesh government’s Samagra portal showed that requests to alter details for multiple members of Monalisa’s family, including her date of birth, had been submitted on May 20, 2025, and the revised certificate was issued the following month. According to the portal entries reviewed by TNM, Monalisa’s date of birth was changed from January 1, 2009, to January 1, 2008. At the same time, the date of birth of her younger brother, Ajaysingh Bhosale, was changed from January 1, 2008, to September 8, 2009.When TNM later independently checked the Samagra portal, however, the entries could no longer be located on the website.Notably, the request had been filed at least a couple of months before Monalisa and Farman purportedly met in August 2025. Since the birth certificate had been obtained by Monalisa’s own family, Farman and Monalisa insisted that it was proof of her age. But the twist came in the form of a hospital register. According to the NCST report, investigators found entries in a government hospital birth register in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, showing Monalisa’s date of birth as December 30, 2009. “The birth register maintained at the hospital records the name of Monalisa Bhosale’s mother asLata Bai, her husband’s name as Jaisingh, and the actual date and time of birth. The date is recorded as December 30, 2009, and the time is recorded as 5.50 pm,” the NCST report noted.If this is accurate, that would make Monalisa 16 years old at the time of the wedding.So why did Monalisa’s parents ask for a new certificate in May 2025?The parents told the NCST that they asked for Monalisa’s birth certificate to be issued for January 1, 2008 based on an estimate of her birth, rather than any formal birth records. The Commission ultimately concluded that the birth certificate used during the marriage process had been based on an estimated date, while the hospital register reflected Monalisa’s “actual” date of birth. It then concluded that Monalisa, being a minor, had been kidnapped.On March 25, an FIR was lodged against Farman at the Maheshwar station in Madhya Pradesh based on a complaint by Monalisa’s father, charged under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to abduction.A friend of Farman’s who spoke to TNM said that no matter what the confusion regarding the birth certificate was, Farman had not made any wrong claims. He married Monalisa with reason to believe that she was an adult, he said. In fact, the latest petition filed by Monalisa and Farman before the Madhya Pradesh High Court presents a dramatically different version of events. Seeking restoration of her cancelled birth certificate carrying the January 1, 2008 date, the petition alleges that the hospital records themselves were forged after Monalisa’s wedding, as part of a coordinated effort to criminalise the relationship. As per the plea, Monalisa was born at home in 2008, while her younger brother was born at the Community Health Centre in Maheshwar in 2009. The couple allege that records belonging to the younger brother were later manipulated by substituting Monalisa’s name in order to falsely project her as a minor.The petition specifically names Monalisa’s father Jaisingh Bhosle, activist Pratham Dubey who filed the complaint with the NCST, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Kerala VHP state general secretary Anil Vilayil, and lawyer Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj as part of an alleged conspiracy surrounding the case.According to Monalisa’s counsel Subhash Chandran, Nagaraj is a Sangh Parivar-aligned figure from Kerala who allegedly coordinated with people in Madhya Pradesh to fabricate records linked to the hospital register. Both Nagaraj and Anil Vilayil have also been publicly campaigning against Farman in television debates and social media discussions, repeatedly framing the marriage as “love jihad” and portraying him as a “terrorist”.It further alleges that Monalisa’s “genuine” birth certificate was removed from the government portal after the marriage without any notice being issued to her or her family.Speaking to TNM, advocate Subhash described the cancellation of Monalisa’s birth certificate as “arbitrary” and “against natural justice.” He said Monalisa was not issued a notice or even given an opportunity to be heard before the certificate was cancelled.“You cannot simply decide that someone’s birth certificate is invalid without hearing them,” he said. “This is not a banana republic.”Subhash also argued that multiple government-issued documents had long identified Monalisa as having been born in 2008. “She has Aadhaar, PAN card, voter records, ration card, all of which were issued by government authorities much before the marriage,” he said. He also pointed out that Monalisa’s Aadhaar number had reportedly first been issued in 2015 itself with the January 1, 2008 date of birth, long before she met Farman or became a public figure.“All these documents existed much before the marriage. You cannot now suddenly claim they were manipulated for this relationship,” he argued.Regarding the family’s May 2025 request for updation in government data, Subhash said the family had sought corrections for multiple members at the same time, including names and dates of birth. He said the family began correcting records only after Monalisa’s sudden rise to fame brought the possibility of travel, professional opportunities, passports, and banking requirements. “Until then they were a poor family. It was only after these opportunities came up that they felt the need to regularise and correct documents,” he said.Meanwhile, though the NCST had recommended invoking POCSO charges against Farman, no such charge has been registered so far. Another senior lawyer TNM spoke to, however, said this does not necessarily mean much at the current stage. If the police conclude Monalisa was a minor, POCSO provisions could still be added later during the investigation, the lawyer said. The lawyer also noted that the NCST’s recommendations are not judicial findings and would only be treated as recommendatory unless accepted through due legal process.At the same time, reports emerging from Kerala courts increasingly reflected the competing documentary claims surrounding Monalisa’s age. On April 27, the Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court stayed proceedings in a private complaint related to the marriage after records including Aadhaar documents dating back to 2015, voter records, PAN card details, and the marriage certificate itself were submitted to show Monalisa as an adult.Her lawyers have also argued that hospital records belonging to Monalisa’s younger brother had been altered and projected as hers in order to portray her as a minor.Similar allegations later appeared in reports published by pro-Left media outlets in Kerala, which claimed that the hospital records cited by the NCST were actually linked to Monalisa’s younger brother, Ajaysingh Bhosle, who was reportedly only around a year younger than her. It may be recalled that in the Samagra portal entries reviewed earlier by TNM, Ajaysingh’s birth date had been changed from January 1, 2008, to September 8, 2009. However, TNM could not independently verify the allegations regarding the hospital records.Meanwhile, Kerala police officials who appeared before the NCST maintained that there had been no procedural lapse from the state’s side in the registration of the marriage. Local authorities had accepted the documents produced by the couple at the time, including records showing Monalisa as an adult. Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG J Himendranath reportedly conveyed a similar position before the Commission while appearing on behalf of Kerala Police. Sources in Kerala Police also confirmed the same to TNM.In April, Madhya Pradesh Police teams travelled to Kochi searching for Monalisa and Farman after claiming that the couple’s mobile tower locations had last been traced to areas around Thrikkakara and Binanipuram. Reports said Monalisa had simultaneously approached Kerala Police seeking protection and objected to being taken back to Madhya Pradesh, reiterating that she was 18 and living in Kerala of her own choice.The Kerala High Court subsequently granted interim protection from arrest to Farman while hearing his anticipatory bail plea in the abduction case filed by Monalisa’s father. The court later extended the protection while awaiting further responses from Madhya Pradesh authorities.In recent weeks, additional claims around the couple have continued surfacing online, including unverified reports about Monalisa’s pregnancy. The speed with which speculation, political rhetoric, and legal claims have continued to build around the couple has made it increasingly difficult to separate confirmed facts from manufactured narratives.Who gets to define Monalisa?The case today exists in multiple versions at once. In one version, recognised by Kerala Police and local authorities, Monalisa is an adult woman who chose to marry someone she loved and sought protection from family pressure. In another, advanced through the NCST inquiry and records from Madhya Pradesh, she is a minor whose marriage may amount to abduction and child marriage.To the internet, she was first a viral spectacle. To the CPI(M), she became proof of Kerala’s secularism. To those challenging the marriage, she became a minor girl incapable of consent and possibly the victim of a conspiracy.If the Madhya Pradesh Police’s probe ultimately concludes that Monalisa is a minor, then it will have repercussions not just for her and Farman, but even for the Left leaders who solemnised the wedding. And this, Left leaders allege, is the eventual goal — to forge records, portray Monalisa as a minor, implicate a Muslim man, and smear a state.People previously in touch with the couple told TNM they have recently become unreachable, with their phones switched off for several days.