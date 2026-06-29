‘Getting threats continuously, fear for our lives’: ‘Kumbh girl’ Monalisa tells TNM

Speaking to TNM, Monalisa also questioned why her own birth certificate carrying her January 1, 2008 date of birth was cancelled shortly after the wedding, without her knowledge. “They cancelled it without asking me anything. I wasn't given any notice,” she said. “Why was it cancelled 10 days after my wedding? They should have asked me once.” The couple have challenged the cancellation before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Farman, who was seated beside her throughout the interview, argued that Monalisa's official records consistently reflected the same date of birth. "Her Aadhaar card is nearly 10 years old," he said. "She has Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, Samagra ID, and bank records. All of them show the same birth year (January 1, 2008). Even in the joint bank account with her father, the same date of birth is recorded. If all these documents are fake, then where are the original documents they say exist?" TNM had earlier verified that Monalisa’s Aadhaar card, which carried January 1, 2008, as her date of birth, was issued in 2015.

“If there was any problem with my documents, why did no one, including my family, raise it then?” she asked.

‘My family knew about us’

Monalisa also challenged the suggestion that she had eloped without her family's knowledge or was “abducted” by Farman, as the case against him suggested.

According to her, both her parents knew about her relationship with Farman well before the wedding. She said she had never hidden it from her mother, who initially accepted the relationship.

“I told my mother everything,” Monalisa said. “She knew I loved him.”

She added that her mother was happy when she informed her of Farman, and even distributed sweets after Farman bought a motorcycle. "If she really had a problem, she should have stopped me then."

Her father, she said, also knew about the relationship, but wanted her to return to Madhya Pradesh and marry her aunt's son instead. “He told me to come back and marry my bua's son. I asked him why he was forcing me against my wishes.”

She said Farman had initially been reluctant to marry immediately, urging her instead to focus on her career. “He kept refusing. He told me we shouldn't marry now.” Monalisa said she then told him that she would die by suicide if she was forced back home.

According to her, the three of them — Monalisa, Farman, and her father — went together to the Thampanoor police station before the wedding.

There, she said, Kerala Police examined the documents produced before allowing her to leave with Farman. “My Aadhaar card and PAN card were with my father, so the police took them from him. I also showed them a photograph of my birth certificate on my phone.”

She said officers spent considerable time verifying the documents before informing her that, according to the records before them, she was “18 years and three months” old.

“They asked me whether I wanted to go with my father or with Farman. They told me it was entirely my choice. I said I wanted to go with Farman.”

According to Monalisa, her father returned to Madhya Pradesh that evening while she remained in Kerala. She questioned why, if her father believed she was a minor, he did not raise that objection before the Kerala police at the time.

“If I was really under 18, why did they let me stay?” she said. “The law is for everyone. My father could have told the police I was a minor.”

Days later, however, Monalisa's father filed a complaint in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the registration of an FIR alleging that Farman had abducted her and that she had been underage at the time of the wedding.

Monalisa also said that despite the legal battle that followed, her mother continues to speak to her over the phone. “My mother tells me she wasn't responsible for all this,” she said.

Farman, meanwhile, alleged that political interests had later influenced the family's position.

Monalisa also suggested that the conversations around her marriage changed after it began attracting political attention. She recalled people invoking The Kerala Story while trying to dissuade her from the relationship.

"People kept talking about The Kerala Story. I don't even know what The Kerala Story is," she said. For context, The Kerala Story is a controversial film that portrayed the state as a site of organised religious radicalisation.

‘I have nothing except my clothes’

If the legal battle weighed on Monalisa, so did the practical realities that followed. “I have nothing except the clothes I'm wearing,” she said.

Monalisa alleged that after the controversy began, her parents withdrew the money she had earned and that she no longer has access to her bank accounts.

“I had two bank accounts,” she said. “One was a joint account with my father, and the other was in my own name. But my family had all my ATM cards and documents.” She also pointed out that the accounts themselves had been opened after she turned 18.

Asked how the couple were managing their day-to-day expenses, Monalisa said they were surviving largely with the help of their advocate and a handful of well-wishers. "I have nothing left. Our advocate helps us. Sometimes she arranges food and basic necessities," she said. "We don't even have money to hire a lawyer."

Farman said that several lawyers were representing them without charging fees because they believed in their case.

The months-long controversy, Monalisa added, had left both of them emotionally exhausted, stating that there were moments when she felt overwhelmed by everything that had happened.

‘Why only us?’

Throughout the interview, Monalisa kept returning to the same question. “Many Hindu-Muslim couples get married,” she said. “People with money and influence marry and nobody questions them. But when poor people like us do it, everyone feels they have the right to insult us.”

She paused before adding, “I never thought getting married would be considered such a huge crime.”

Monalisa also referred to the complaint she has filed against filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, alleging sexual misconduct during the making of a film. "We filed a case against him because he touched me inappropriately," she said. "He is roaming around freely, making videos and saying whatever he wants (about me). Nobody is taking action against him."

"But people are after our lives as though we committed some terrible crime by getting married."

Asked whether the attention she received after going viral at the Kumbh Mela had ultimately changed her life for the better or worse, Monalisa paused before replying.

“What can I say? Life has become terrible now.”

She said she continues to receive film offers but has been unable to think about work while navigating the legal cases surrounding the marriage.

“Offers are coming,” she said. “But how can I accept them? We are under so much stress. There is a kidnapping case against my husband.”

Asked what she plans to do now, Monalisa said she does not want to return to Madhya Pradesh. "They can only take my dead body there," she said.

She said she wanted to remain in Kerala, where she believed she would be safer.

"I haven't seen discrimination here between Hindus and Muslims," she said. "For me, Kerala feels like heaven."

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