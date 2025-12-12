Coming-of-age films dominate the 30th edition of IFFK: A curtain raiser

Something is quite young about the International Film Festival of Kerala, organised by the Chalachitra Academy, as it turns 30 this December. You have to wonder if, like human beings who try to pass for younger versions of themselves, the festival is attempting to look and sound younger.

A significant number of films selected for the festival are coming-of-age stories, featuring children and teenagers whose narratives originate from all corners of the globe. There are also some hard-hitting tales of the elderly, and a mix of classics and new-age dramas.

Starting December 12, select cinema halls in Thiruvananthapuram will turn into festival venues for a week screening 206 films from 82 countries. The festival opens during a tense period for Kerala, caught between two major events: the verdict in the high-profile 2017 actor assault case, which falls on the opening day, and the local body election results, scheduled for December 13. This political atmosphere is amplified by the fact that the IFFK had previously shown solidarity by featuring the survivor actor as its chief guest. The festival has also consistently made clear its pro-Palestine stance, more pronouncedly so since the war in Gaza began in 2023.