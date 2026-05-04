BJP wins three seats in Kerala, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan make the cut

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Ten years after their lone victory in an assembly election in Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party has once again made its way into the state legislature. In the election, which saw a sweeping victory of the Congress-led opposition that brought down the ten-year-old Left government, the BJP raised its seat count from 0 to 3. The party has won from Nemom and Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram, and Chathannoor in Kollam.

The party, however, has not improved its vote share. From 11.3% in 2021, it has just touched 11.4 % in 2026.

The BJP, which has led the national government for the past 12 years, has hardly had a presence in the southern state. The single assembly seat it won in Nemom in 2016 was wiped out in the 2021 election. However, the party's prominent leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost the Lok Sabha election from the state capital two years ago, found victory in Nemom. He defeated Minister and CPI(M)'s trusted lieutenant V Sivankutty. Congress leader and councillor KS Sabarinadhan came third.

Kazhakoottam fell to the BJP in the final rounds of counting. In 2021, LDF candidate Kadakampally Surendran had publicly apologised for the Sabarimala incidents before the elections and successfully defended his Kazhakoottam seat against a strong challenge from BJP's Sobha Surendran, winning by a margin of 23,497 votes. In 2026, he again faced intense BJP criticism over the Sabarimala gold theft allegations and lost his seat to former Union Minister V Muraleedharan in a nail-biting finish, falling short by just 428 votes.

"I have been saying since 2025 that whatever the CPI(M) tries, it won't win this election. This was an anti-CPI(M) election, after their ten years of rule and the Sabarimala theft," Chandrasekhar said about the BJP's victory in Kerala. "I promise the people of Nemom that I will be their servant and work for them 24 hours a day," he added.