BJP leader’s SIR complaint forces Kerala Muslim man to prove his nationality

False complaint

Mohammed, a voter in booth number 128 of the Manjeswaram Assembly constituency, was born in 1970. Now 55 years old, he studied at the Bekur school until class 10. Later, he began working as a daily wage labourer.

After the hearing, the authorities found that the complaint was baseless. As per a Facebook post by K Imbasekhar IAS, the Kasargod district collector, the complainant appeared for the hearing, but he failed to produce any documentary evidence to substantiate the allegation.

“Based on the document verification and information gathered during the hearing, the complaint was found to be false and baseless. Accordingly, the ERO has ordered that Muhammad’s name shall continue in the current electoral roll,” collector said. The collector also ordered to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Lokesh.

However, speaking with TNM, Lokesh denied the allegations of his complaint mentioned ‘not an Indian citizen, and said “I have the complaint copy with me. It did not mention ‘not an Indian citizen.' It only mentioned 'permanently shifted,' as I never saw this person in those areas for so long." He said he has all the documents and evidence and as the investigation against him progresses, he will produce it to authorities.

Mohammed said he knew Lokesh Nonda as they both are from the same village. “I recognised he is the complainant when I saw him at the Taluk office. Since we are from the same village, he must know me, and I am a native of this place,” he added.

“Now people ask me when I go for work, why such a complaint was registered, and don’t I have the documents?” he said and added, “The only relief I have is that I have all the documents with me.”

Six false complaints of permanently shifted

Apart from Mohammed, six others were also heard following Lokesh’s complaint that they were absent or had permanently shifted. The six women who received the notice are Asma (64), Safiya (51), Nabeesa (75), Mouziyyathu Sunaifa A (25), Kubrah (35), and Subaida (55). Among these six women, three, Safiya, Subaida, and Kubrah, are married and have lived in the jurisdiction of booth 128 for more than a decade, while the other three were born and raised there.

Zulfikar Ali, a public servant, former Paivalike panchayat member and son of Asama, said, the complainant knows most of the people among these seven. “He lives near my house, and would have seen my mother during the daytime. When we visited ERO, the complainant was not present there,” he added.