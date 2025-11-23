Amoebic meningoencephalitis claims another life in Kerala: 170 cases, 40 deaths in 2025

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



A 58-year-old woman from Kerala’s Kozhikode district died of amoebic meningoencephalitis at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday, November 22. The deceased, Sarasu, hailed from Thurayoor in Payyoli and had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past month.

According to reports , two more patients, including another Kozhikode native, are currently undergoing treatment at the medical college for the infection.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a severe and often fatal brain infection caused by free-living amoebae, most commonly Naegleria fowleri. Health officials state that the organism enters the human body through the nose, typically when a person swims or dives in contaminated freshwater. It then travels to the brain, causing inflammation and tissue damage. The infection can present as two types: primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) and granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE).