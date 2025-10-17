Kerala: Anaya’s death not caused by amoebic Infection, autopsy report confirms

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The autopsy report of nine-year-old Anaya KS has confirmed that she was not infected with amoebic meningoencephalitis – a rare and often fatal brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba. The official postmortem findings now attribute her death to viral pneumonia resulting from an Influenza A infection.

According to the Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Anaya died on August 14 due to complications from the flu virus. The autopsy, conducted on August 15, revealed severe congestion and swelling in the lungs and brain, along with fluid accumulation in the chest cavity – findings consistent with viral pneumonia. Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of the Influenza A virus in her nasal and throat swabs.

The report, signed by Dr Levis Vaseem M, concluded that death was due to complications from viral pneumonia caused by Influenza A infection.

Anaya’s death had earlier sparked widespread speculation after her family was told that she could have succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis. However, the family never received an official report confirming that diagnosis.

Frustrated over this, recently Anaya’s father, Sunup, attacked a doctor at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital with a machete. Dr Vipin PT (34) suffered a head injury in the attack.

Sunup had publicly claimed that he had not received the postmortem report and accused hospital authorities of withholding the death certificate.

According to witnesses, Sunup dedicated his violent act to the Health Department, Health Minister Veena George, and the Superintendent of the Taluk Hospital. The following day, government doctors across Kerala staged a protest condemning the assault and demanding stronger protection for healthcare workers.