After amoebic disease, Kerala’s aggressive testing leads to diagnosis of rare bacterial infection

The first case of murine typhus – a bacterial infection spread by fleas – in Kerala, diagnosed in a 75-year-old man on October 11, was an imported case, a health expert told TNM. The man had travelled to countries like Vietnam and Cambodia, before coming to Kerala, and likely got the infection from abroad.

Symptoms for the disease include the usual ones for viral infections, such as fever, headache, body pain and rashes. “It has similar risks as other communicable diseases such as dengue or leptospirosis. It is just that this is the first time it is diagnosed in Kerala,” the medical professional said.

The disease is common in tropical, subtropical and temperate climates – in countries of Southeast Asia, south and central America, Africa and West Asia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Complications can occur in the affected individuals like in the case of the 75-year-old in Kerala. In his case, age might have made the infection more severe, the expert said. There is little chance of a spread of the infection since the elderly man had been infected from abroad, and the infection transmits only through rat flea, and not from person to person.

Aggressive testing and amoebic disease in Kerala

The disease was diagnosed since medical professionals in the state have taken to aggressively testing infections from abroad, to check for exotic diseases. A serology test was done to understand if the infection was caused by a pathogen. Further tests, including sequencing, determined that the pathogen was the bacteria – Rickettsia typhi – which caused murine typhus.

The practice of aggressive testing became more prevalent in Kerala with the state diagnosing several cases of the rare brain infection called amoebic meningoencephalitis in recent months. About 30 cases have been reported in Kerala this year, causing some alarm, since it is a rare and fatal infection with a 90% mortality rate. However, after the first few cases of infections in children, the state was able to make quicker diagnoses and provide effective treatment. In September, the state achieved the difficult feat of reducing the mortality rate to 26%, when 14 of the 19 infected were cured.