Actors, producers and directors part of Malayalam cinema power group: Sandra Thomas

“I am not without fear, about the backlash I’ll face and the relentless social media attack that women who speak out have always been subjected to. But the final straw came when they were not using this golden opportunity to raise the many issues that producers have always faced in the industry. They were dancing to the tunes of the A.M.M.A. (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes), by not talking about it,” Sandra said.

The many issues concern the absolute lack of value that producers get in the industry – a place where they are only seen as cashiers, where actors rule and no one else matters, she said. “I have lost several films, nipped from under my nose, after I put in a lot of effort to get a script ready, to get dates of the actors. The male lead may suddenly decide that he wants to take over the production, and the director may tag along. I’d be told that the director refuses to work in a film of my production. What am I to do then, where am I to complain?” Sandra asks.

There has been no redressal committee, no Internal Committee in the KFPA as mandated by the POSH Act – Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act. At the most, she could go to the police but if she chose not to, the issue will be buried without notice, said Sandra. “They’d tell me but we have solved your problems. They mean the compensation offered, something for which I had to fight tooth and nail for while losing films unceremoniously, taken from me by men in power. That is my right, not anyone’s favour,” she said.

A few days ago, the KFPA had held a meeting with the Kerala Cine Caravan Association after renowned actor Radhika – a star and politician in Tamil Nadu – alleged having spotted hidden cameras in caravans used on film sets. While she didn’t name anyone, she hinted that it was done by members of the unit and not the stars of the film. Sandra, who was not present for the meeting, said that she heard the Caravan Association made some shocking revelations to the KFPA, but did not know what they were.

On the same day, the KFPA also called for a meeting to address the issues of women producers, due to pressure by Sandra and others, following the Committee report. “It was just a show of doing something, when they intended to do nothing. The president of the association did not even turn up and the secretary left after signing his name. During the meeting they read out a letter the KFPA wrote to the Chief Minister, which I found to be one-sided. When pointed out, I was told that the letter was already sent. We were not consulted or made aware of it. What purpose was the meeting for?” Sandra asks.

She tried to bring their attention to multiple issues highlighted in the report, not limited to sexual harassment. There was, for instance, mention of alcohol and substance abuse, an issue that the KFPA had raised earlier, leading even to imposition of bans on a couple of actors alleged to have caused difficulties on shooting sets. These were concerns of every producer. But women have it worse, Sandra said, because the male colleagues simply could not stand listening to one, let alone take orders.

“The male ego will be hurt even if your voice rises slightly above normal, but not if men in the same position shout down at them. Some men will not even look at you or acknowledge your presence as you talk to them. You bear all the humiliation because you have put your money on the film and you wouldn’t want the film to stop midway.”