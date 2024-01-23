Actor Revathy lauds Ram temple, Amal Neerad says ‘integrity sells for so little’

Amal Neerad’s comment came on the same day veteran actor-director Revathy posted in favour of the Ram Temple and about her beliefs as a Hindu. She wrote, “Yesterday was an unforgettable day!!! I did not know there was this part of me that would feel the way it did when I saw Ram Lalla’s enticing face. Something stirred within me and (I) felt extremely happy. It is strange that being born a Hindu we keep our beliefs to ourselves, try not to hurt other beliefs, we try to underplay… secular India is what we strongly feel and keep our religious beliefs personal. This is how it should be for all. The homecoming of Shri Ram has indeed changed things for many… we said it aloud, maybe for the first time that we are ‘believers’!!! Jai Shri Ram.”

Actor Nithya Menen commented under Revathy’s post “Very true,” while acclaimed filmmaker Don Palathara criticised the post with a Malayalam word expressing disgust: “Ayye.” Revathy’s post was also met with severe criticism from Kerala’s secular circles.