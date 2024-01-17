Renowned singer KS Chithra faces backlash for her Ram Mandir video

After a video of renowned singer KS Chithra, speaking about the Ayodhya Ram temple, came out, there has been a lot of backlash and countering arguments in support and against her statement. One of the most popular film singers from Kerala, Chithra, says in the video that everyone should recite Ram mantras at noon and light a five wick lamp in the evening during the consecration of the temple on January 22. The temple, built on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid mosque, will be consecrated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Chithra, who has hardly ever made a political statement in public before this, was immediately questioned by many on social media about the impropriety of talking in support of the temple that was built by the Hindutva leadership that had once led the demolition of the mosque. A number of social media users also came in support of the singer, some posting about her rights as a Hindu believer to speak for the temple, and others infantilising her take as that of someone who knew so little about the political developments of the country.

Many wrote about being sorry to see the idols of their younger days break in front of them. Singer Sooraj Santhosh decried Chithra's statement, criticising her for conveniently forgetting history and on top of that asking everyone to live in peace (loka samastha sukhino bhavanthu). Senior singer G Venugopal made a plea to not attack Chithra, whether you agree or disagree with her, because she was only speaking out of devotion and not out of political awareness, he wrote. Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan and Congress’s Opposition Leader in Kerala VD Satheesan also spoke in support of Chithra.