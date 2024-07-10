Aattam, Paradise, Family find place in FIPRESCI India’s top 10 film list

Malayalam filmmaker Anand Ekarshi’s debut film Aattam has secured the FIPRESCI-India Grand Prix for the best 2023 Indian film. The award will be conferred to the winning film in an event, the details of which will be announced later. The Indian Chapter of FIPRESCI made the award announcement on July 9. In a press release, the association has also listed nine other films, including Don Palathara’s Family, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, and Sri Lankan director Prasanna Vithanage’s Paradise starring Malayalam actors Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, as the top 10 films of 2023.

FIPRESCI (Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique, ie The International Federation of Film Critics) is an association of the national organisations of professional film critics and film journalists from around 50 countries worldwide, which was founded in 1930 in Belgium.

Sharing the news on social media, Anand Ekarshi said this was “probably the proudest moment for everyone” in the Aattam team. “All credit and thanks truly goes to our wonderful producer, Ajith Joy K , who backed us all like nobody else ever would. A big thank you to all the jury involved at Fipresci-India . This means big for us (sic),” he said.