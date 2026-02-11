A book and the politics of memory: Prameela Nair, MT Vasudevan Nair and a reopened debate

In the book, Deedi alleges a ‘silent conspiracy’ in the invisibilisation of Prameela Nair, the writer, since none of her writings appeared in Mathrubhumi – prestigious literary magazine in Malayalam that MT had been the editor of for long years – and hardly any journalist attempted to feature her. Even a Google search doesn’t throw up much, Deedi writes.

She also narrates different episodes of trying to write articles about Prameela or mention her in her writings, but prevented from doing so every time. The parts about Prameela were edited out or whole articles were completely cancelled.

On one occasion, an article Deedi wrote on Prameela for a feminist organisation was not published but had caused her quiet expulsion from it, she alleges. Her consistent efforts to get photographs of Prameela Nair were also often fruitless, because, she writes, most of the people she’d asked did not want to displease MT by sharing it. In this way, the book gives the impression that MT had in one way or another closed all the doors for Prameela Nair’s creativity and further recognition.

Aswathy’s response:

The timing of the book became a point of concern. MT Vasudevan Nair (91) passed away a little over a year ago, on Christmas day in 2024, and Prameela (69) in November, 1999. “Both of them are not alive to respond to any of this. If the book is about Prameela teacher, it should talk about her works, but nearly every page mentions my father,” Aswathy tells TNM.



Aswathy says she has read the book and found parts of it not factual or placed out of context. The book considers Prameela Nair’s novel Nashtabodangal as autobiographical and also quotes from K Sreekumar’s biography of MT that was released last year, as well as other publications.

Aswathy alleges that the authors included elements that her sister Sithara had categorically denied.

“The story about my father refusing to write a recommendation letter for Sithara’s journalism admission is something she denied before [but which has been included in the book]. There also seems to be an attempt to represent us as ‘enemies’, by taking Sithara’s words out of context. She has, in an interview published in Sreekumar's biography, spoken positively about me and our relationship, but they have not included that. No one is denying the trauma that Sithara must have gone through in her childhood, but this selective quoting of incidents makes one wonder about the intention of the book,” Aswathy says.

On the letter written by MT about Prameela’s novel, Aswathy says: “I don’t know in what context my father wrote that letter [to SK Nair] or if it is even about this book. There is a lot of speculation here. Was it something else that hurt him to write that letter, I don’t know. There is no chance he will do something to stop someone else’s creative work. Several accounts in the book are not factual."

Aswathy says she did not attempt to contact Deedi, but instead spoke through the media about the demand for withdrawal. It has put both Sithara and her in a zone of discomfort, she says. “Prameela teacher should not be placed like this. The merits of her literary work should come out in a book about her,” she adds.



About Nashtabodangal

In the opening pages of Nashtabodangal, Prameela’s novel, is a disclaimer that it is entirely a work of fiction. The protagonist is an unnamed woman who finds her life full of regrets (nashtabodangal) because of the different losses she experiences from a young age—two of her childhood crushes die, a third man she liked gets married, an inter-religious relationship fails, and her eventual marriage becomes unbearable. The protagonist is not a teacher, her husband not a writer, but is a cruel businessman who even tries to poison her. She has a daughter who leaves with her when the marriage fails.