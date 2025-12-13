RSS held 518 route marches in Karnataka, over 100 in Bengaluru

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted 518 route marches across Karnataka on the occasion of its centenary, with Bengaluru and Bagalkot seeing over 20,000 swayamsevaks and six other districts with participation upwards of 10,000 people.

This data was provided by Home Minister G Parameshwara in the Legislative Assembly on December 9 in response to an unstarred question by Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar and said that no violence had been reported.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar had sought data on the number of route marches in the state and the number of swayamsevaks who took part, and whether or not any violence had occurred when they were taken out.

The data was analysed using the lower limit of the figures based on 31 administrative districts, rather than the 37 police jurisdictions. These police jurisdictions include commissionerates that have been carved out for major cities within six existing districts, as well as KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) in the Kolar district.