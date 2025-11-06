‘Hold Preamble, not lathi’: How the RSS is facing a new challenge in north Karnataka

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.On October 12, thousands of men dressed in khaki and holding lathi sticks took to the streets of Bengaluru. One hundred marches were held across the city, with each reportedly seeing a turnout of 200-500 men. The large, lathi-wielding turnout marked the centenary year of an organisation that is not even formally registered, that is, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).Through October, the RSS had been holding route marches across Karnataka as part of its centenary celebrations. One RSS leader in Bengaluru told TNM that the goal was to hold a route march in every taluk across the country. The Hindutva outfit’s first such route march was held in 1926 in Nagpur, a year after its inception, and it has continued to hold such marches wherever it has had a presence. The route marches have faced objections from Dalit and progressive groups in northern Karnataka. One group has dared the RSS to hold its route march with the national flag and prove its “self-declared patriotism” while another group has sought permission to hold a route march with the lathi and the Constitution. The route marches have also reached court, after controversy erupted over the RSS using government facilities for the marches. Notably, two of the marches held in Bengaluru on October 12 had their starting points at state-run schools. Roughly a week before that, on October 4, Karnataka’s Minister for IT, BT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on the RSS using government facilities. Even as this controversy rages, civil society groups in the northern districts like Kalaburagi and Yadgir have launched a campaign against the RSS, challenging it on certain fundamental aspects—being an unregistered organisation, its use of the lathi, and its claims of patriotism. However, amid the din of the controversy, the questions these groups are raising have largely been ignored by the media and the political establish.Priyank Kharge’s letterIn the evening of October 12, the Chief Minister’s office released a copy of Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter seeking to prohibit the RSS from using State facilities to the media, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s scribbled instructions ordering suitable action. The state government issued an order requiring organisations to seek permission for gatherings of more than 10 people in state-owned institutions or land. The Karnataka High Court has reserved its verdict on the order.BJP leaders rose up in arms against both Priyank Kharge and the government, accusing the former of wanting to ban the RSS. It also led to BJP leaders targeting Priyank Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the two leaders most vocal on the subject. Even as the row continued in Karnataka, on October 31, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge told journalists that it was his personal opinion that the RSS should be banned as “most issues and law and order problems arise because of the BJP-RSS”.At the conclusion of the RSS’ three-day annual executive body meeting in Jabalpur the next day, the organisation’s general secretary Dattareya Hosabale responded to Mallikarjun Kharge, saying, “Ban cannot be imposed just because someone wishes so. You want to ban the Sangh, which works for nation building…”The question of a ban on the RSS then took centrestage, sidelining the questions that Dalit and progressive groups were raising. Tensions in Chittapur After Priyank Kharge’s letter became public on October 12, a vicious campaign targeting him unfolded in his constituency Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, with abuse and threats being directed not only at the Minister, but also his family. The police arrested a man from Maharashtra in connection with the threats. “People abuse the Minister often. But this time, they abused him and his family to the extent that there were people threatening to go to his house and assault him. Supporters of the Minister too replied in the same vein,” Kalaburagi-based writer and member of Souharda Karnataka, RK Hudagi told TNM. Even as RSS route marches were being held in Bengaluru on October 12, RSS’ Kalaburagi district convenor Ashok Patil sought the Chittapur tahsildar’s permission to hold a route march in the town on October 19. In response, the Bhim Army, the Bharatiya Dalit Panthers, and several other organisations sought permission to hold protests on the same day as the RSS’ route march. Karnataka Souharda, a civil society group, submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar urging the district administration not to grant permission due to the prevailing tensions.Late on October 18, Chittapur tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath denied permission to the RSS to hold the route march, based on a police report that advised against granting permission. “We did not get permission till the night of October 18. So we went to court,” Ashok Patil, district convenor of the Kalaburagi unit of the RSS, told TNM. The RSS told the Karnataka High Court that it would seek permission to hold the route march on November 2, as the date it had applied for had already passed. The High Court directed officials to hold a peace meeting on October 24 and report back. In a few days, the number of organisations that sought permission to hold protests on the same day as the RSS shot up to 10. This included some groups that had planned events independent of the issue. The district administration held a peace meeting on October 24, and each organisation was allowed to send a delegation of three members. Hudagi told TNM that ahead of the peace meeting, Souharda Karnataka held a meeting in Chittapur with more than 40 people from different communities and organisations to discuss the situation. “There were people representing Kolis, Lingayats, Kurubas, and others. Everyone felt the route march should not be permitted for at least a month due to the tension,” he said. The peace meeting ended in a stalemate, with neither the RSS nor its opponents willing to back down. An official who was present at the peace meeting told TNM that it was not as if the district administration wanted to deny anyone permission. “The Chittapur main road is only about two-and-a-half kilometres long. We can’t have so many groups there at the same time, there will be a breakdown of law and order. Our stance was that these protests had to be staggered. So we prepared a list of dates, locations, and timings, and tried to get the organisations to agree on different time slots and come to an amicable solution,” the official said. When reporting back to the High Court that the peace meeting ended in a stalemate, the state government submitted that the petitioner Ashok Patil was himself not present at the meeting. Advocates representing him said that he had not been able to do so due to a death in the family. The High Court then ordered another peace meeting on November 5 and directed the government to report back. Why the lathi?Recounting the discussions of the peace meeting in Chittapur, Souharda Karnataka member Hudagi told TNM that the RSS delegation repeatedly said that they were a “patriotic organisation”. “That’s when I told them, ‘You claim to have patriotism, national pride, and devotion for the country. If that’s the case, why don’t you hold the national flag and the Preamble of the Constitution in your hands for the route march? If you do that, we will not object’,” Hudagi said, adding that he said that in the spur of the moment.Activists in Bengaluru had also raised questions about the Bengaluru city police permitting the RSS to hold lathis, a potential weapon, and march across the city. RSS members hold the saffron bhagwa flag, which the organisation considers the supreme guru. The use of lathis in their events goes back to the early days of the RSS. Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Vijayadashami day of the Dasara festival in 1925, the organisation required its members–mostly Brahmins from a Nagpur locality–to attend akharas (gymnasium) and political classes. According to the book The Brotherhood in Saffron by Walter K Andersen and Shridhar D Damle, Hedgewar was influenced by Anna Sohani, who was his fellow worker in a revolutionary group called Anushilan Samiti in Bengal. By 1924-25, after working for the Samiti in Nagpur and a later stint in the Congress, Hedgewar set out to create an organisation with a cadre of trained and committed people. In 1926, Hedgewar carefully chose the RSS’ first public programme. The Ram Navami fair in a village named Ramtek near Nagpur had allegedly become notorious for corruption. Hedgewar decided to intervene. It was at this point that he chose the uniform and also the name for the organisation, the book says. Soon afterwards, lathi instruction was incorporated into the RSS discipline. After this, members had to wear uniforms to RSS meetings and a bugle corps was formed to accompany the volunteers when they marched through the streets of Nagpur. During the 1927 communal riots in Nagpur, Anna Sohani organised RSS members into 16 squads to protect Hindu neighbourhoods. This caught the attention of the Hindu Mahasabha, which requested Hedgewar to send a delegation in uniform to its national conclave in Ahmedabad. Ambaraya Ashtagi, a member of the RSS delegation who attended the peace meeting in Chittapur, said that the organisation has a right to conduct marches upholding its traditional symbols. Ambaraya is also the state vice president of the BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha.When TNM asked Ashok Patil about the objections to the lathi, he said, “It is not my jurisdiction. Our national leaders have spoken about our position. That’s all,” and refused to answer further questions. It is unclear which statement by the RSS leadership he was referring to. ‘Lathi creates fear’A few days after the peace meeting in Chittapur, the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) in neighbouring Yadgir district also raised objections to the RSS conducting a route march holding lathis. The DSS too applied to hold a protest on November 4, the same day as the RSS, in a replay of developments in Chittapur. The Yadgir district convenor of the DSS (B Krishnappa faction) Honnappa Gangnal petitioned the local authorities for permission to hold a protest rally with lathis, the Constitution, and blue flags. “The RSS is not a registered organisation. When [the DSS] asks the district administration for permission to hold protests or rallies, we are asked for our registration number under the Societies Registration Act and a hundred other documents. Is there one law for us and another for them? Is there a separate Constitution for us and another for them? If the government gives them permission, we should also get permission to hold lathis,” Honnappa said. However, he said that they hoped the district administration would deny permission to the RSS to hold the route march with lathis. “Holding lathis…will create fear in people. Let them hold the national flag. That’s what you do when you believe in the Constitution,” Honnappa said. The police called both parties to resolve the issue but neither was willing to back down. The district administration then granted permission to the RSS to hold the route march on November 4. The Minister-in-charge of Yadgir district, Sharanabasappa Darshanapura, told the media that both groups could not be allowed to hold the march at the same time. He said that the district administration would give permission to those who had applied first and if the others could not be convinced, they would be given a different time slot on the same day. The Minister stated that “it is wrong” to intervene and “complicate something done in good faith”. “A ban on the RSS is the AICC chief’s personal opinion. How do you ban an organisation that is not registered? That is left to the Union government,” Darshanapura said.