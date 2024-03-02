Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Bengaluru police detain suspect

The Bengaluru police on Friday, March 1, have detained a suspect in connection with the blast at Rameswaram cafe in Whitefield. The suspect, whose identity is not disclosed yet, is being questioned by a special team of Central Crime Branch (CCB) police. The detained man is said to have been seen alongside the main suspect who planted the bomb inside the cafe.
According to the police, the main suspect had visited the cafe, his face hidden by a mask and glasses and was seen carrying a plate of idli in the CCTV footage. The detained man, who was seen along with the suspect is being questioned by the Bengaluru police.
Bengaluru police have registered a case at HAL Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has said that the investigation was underway and requested the media not to indulge in any speculations.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah that the police suspect that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to set off the blast, and it was brought in by a person with a small bag. At least 9 persons were injured in the blast, including three staff members.
The explosion took place around 1 pm on Saturday, the busy lunch hour when several people line up at the cafe. According to eyewitnesses who spoke to TNM, a plume of black smoke erupted first, followed by a loud blast. They also said that there were around 35-40 people in the cafe at the time of the blast. Though initially it was thought that it might be a transformer blast or cylinder blast, the police soon ruled out both possibilities.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking to the media hours after the blast, assured that there was no need to worry and that the matter was being probed. He also said that investigation was underway behind the motive of the act.
Rameshwaram Cafe is a popular eatery joint in Bengaluru, well-known for their dosas. With several branches across the city, the hotel runs everyday between 6.30 am and 1 am. Several celebrities, including former Masterchef Australia chef Gary Mehigan, have visited the cafe. Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan visited the cafe.