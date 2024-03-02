Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Bengaluru police detain suspect

The Bengaluru police on Friday, March 1, have detained a suspect in connection with the blast at Rameswaram cafe in Whitefield. The suspect, whose identity is not disclosed yet, is being questioned by a special team of Central Crime Branch (CCB) police. The detained man is said to have been seen alongside the main suspect who planted the bomb inside the cafe.

According to the police, the main suspect had visited the cafe, his face hidden by a mask and glasses and was seen carrying a plate of idli in the CCTV footage. The detained man, who was seen along with the suspect is being questioned by the Bengaluru police.

Bengaluru police have registered a case at HAL Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has said that the investigation was underway and requested the media not to indulge in any speculations.